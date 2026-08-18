HAI Group Named 2026 Public and Affordable Housing Insurance Service Company of the Year

Recognition highlights HAI Group's longstanding commitment to public and affordable housing

CHESHIRE, Conn., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HAI Group has been named the 2026 Public and Affordable Housing Insurance Service Company of the Year by Real Estate Business Review.

The recognition reflects HAI Group's nearly 40-year commitment to serving public and affordable housing organizations with specialized insurance, risk management, training, and research solutions.

HAI Group was named the 2026 Public and Affordable Housing Service Company of the Year by Real Estate Business Review.

HAI Group was formed in 1987, a time when public housing authorities faced significant challenges in obtaining affordable and reliable insurance coverage. Since then, the organization has grown into a family of companies dedicated exclusively to the public and affordable housing industry.

"What truly differentiates us is that we have evolved alongside the changing needs of the industry for the past 40 years and we continue to do so," said Troy LePage, executive vice president and chief operating officer of HAI Group.

Today, HAI Group serves housing organizations across the country with insurance products and services designed around the unique risks they face. Its member-owned structure also gives housing organizations a direct voice in the organization's governance and helps HAI Group remain closely connected to the industry's needs.

That commitment extends well beyond insurance. HAI Group supports the public and affordable housing industry through risk control resources, in-house claims expertise, professional development through the Housing Training Institute, and research from the Public and Affordable Housing Research Corporation—all aimed at strengthening housing organizations and supporting the long-term sustainability of affordable housing.

HAI Group also invests directly in loss prevention and community support. Its Loss Prevention Fund has provided more than $15 million for property improvement projects, while its Resident Scholarship Program has awarded more than $2 million to public housing residents pursuing higher education.

"Our priority isn't profitability or maximizing shareholder returns," LePage said. "It is to ensure that our clients have access to sustainable insurance solutions at reasonable rates and a partner that remains committed through every insurance cycle."

The 2026 Public and Affordable Housing Insurance Service Company of the Year recognition reinforces HAI Group's commitment to providing stable, specialized solutions and serving as a long-term partner to housing organizations nationwide.

To learn more about the recognition, visit https://www.realestatebusinessreview.com/hai-group-2026.

About HAI Group

HAI Group® is the nation's leading property-casualty insurance organization founded by and dedicated to public and affordable housing providers. For nearly 40 years, the Cheshire, Connecticut-based company has delivered tailor-made insurance and risk management solutions designed to protect assets, improve efficiency, empower employees, and advance housing strategies. For a complete list of HAI Group companies and to learn more about HAI Group, visit www.haigroup.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Ragali

Assistant Director, Marketing & Communications

HAI Group

[email protected]

SOURCE HAI Group