HAI Group Renames Training Arm, Reinforces Multifamily Education for Insurance Agents

Training Arm of HAI Group, a Leading Public and Affordable Housing Insurance Provider, Continues 30-Year Commitment to Multifamily Training

CHESHIRE, Conn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The training arm of HAI Group®, a leading provider of public and affordable housing insurance nationwide, has been renamed the HAI Group Housing Training Institute (HTI).

Formerly known as HAI Group Online Training, the platform was established in 1994 and has delivered professional education to multifamily housing organizations and industry partners for more than three decades. The updated name reflects the evolution of its multifamily training solutions and the breadth of its long-standing offerings.

The Housing Training Institute provides on-demand and instructor-led training for multifamily professionals, including public housing authorities, affordable housing providers, market-rate multifamily operators, senior housing communities, and student housing portfolios.

For insurance agents and brokers representing multifamily clients, the Housing Training Institute serves as both a client resource and a professional development tool. Agents can recommend courses to clients to support compliance, strengthen operational practices and enhance safety efforts. Agents can also participate in training to deepen their understanding of asset management, regulatory requirements, onboarding practices and risk management strategies that affect multifamily housing organizations.

Course offerings include asset management certifications, regulatory compliance and Fair Housing training, property risk management programs, customer service education, new employee onboarding courses, and governance and leadership development.

Kristina Tatroe, director of the HAI Group Housing Training Institute, said the transition aligns the brand with the program's growth over time.

"The new name reflects the evolution of our training over the past three decades," Tatroe said. "While the name is changing, our courses, instructors and level of service remain the same. Multifamily housing professionals and the agents who serve them can expect the same programs and the same support."

The website is now available at housingtraininginstitute.com. The previous web address redirects users to the new site. Support inquiries will continue to be handled through mailto:[email protected].

A digital copy of the 2026–27 course catalog is available for download here and at http://www.haigroup.com/housing-training/

About HAI Group

HAI Group® is the nation's leading property-casualty insurance organization founded by and dedicated to public and affordable housing providers. For nearly 40 years, the Cheshire, Connecticut-based company has delivered tailor-made insurance and risk management solutions designed to protect assets, improve efficiency, empower employees, and advance housing strategies. For a complete list of HAI Group companies and to learn more about HAI Group, visit www.haigroup.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Ragali

Assistant Director, Marketing & Communications

HAI Group

800-873-0242

[email protected]

SOURCE HAI Group