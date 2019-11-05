Haig Partners Advises Huber Motor Cars On The Sale Of Two Dealerships To Safford Automotive Group

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC is pleased to have represented Huber Motor Cars in the sale of its Volkswagen of Fredericksburg and Mazda of Fredericksburg dealerships to Safford Automotive Group.

"The decision to sell the Volkswagen and Mazda dealerships were part of a plan to streamline the Huber organization and we want to thank the great customers of these two franchises for allowing us to serve them over the past five years," said Clay Huber, President of Huber Motor Cars. "For the past 14 years we have been serving our Mercedes, Volvo and Collision customers in the Fredericksburg area and look forward to continuing to be the premier luxury dealership in the Fredericksburg area for years to come."

"While this was a difficult decision to sell two of our dealerships and part company with our wonderful team and customers, it was made easier knowing everyone will be in great hands with an excellent dealer, Jim Gramm and his team at Safford Automotive," Huber continued. "We also want to thank the team at Haig Partners who led a highly effective, confidential process and supported us throughout every aspect of the transaction. It was quite evident their experience, advice and attention to the client are industry leading and I had complete confidence in their ability to bring this transaction to a successful conclusion."

Kevin Nill, Mike Toth and Alan Haig of Haig Partners were the financial advisors to Huber Motor Cars. Mike Charapp of Charapp & Weiss served as legal counsel. Ed Reinhard and Stephen Bedell of Crowe, LLP provided accounting and tax services. Tom Olney of OWL Automotive Consulting, LLC served as the project manager and closing advisor.

"Buyers remain quite active with interest in desirable franchises and growing markets. Additionally, 'tuck-ins' to existing platforms are attractive as they become highly synergistic for the buyer," said Kevin Nill. "We were honored to represent Clay Huber in the sale of his Volkswagen and Mazda dealerships. Clay challenged us to find the right partner to ensure continuity for his customers and associates. The Safford organization saw these dealerships as a perfect extension of their business in the Fredericksburg market and was an excellent partner throughout the transaction. We wish both Clay and the Safford team much success in the future."

