Haig Partners Announces the Addition of John Davis, Former Partner with DHG Dealerships, as Managing Director

Serving many leadership roles at DHG during his tenure, Mr. Davis has emphasized customer service and has built strong and lasting relationships with clients throughout his career. While spending a significant portion of his professional career in the buy-sell space, Mr. Davis has advised on some of the largest transactions in the industry during his tenure. Additionally, he has held leadership roles in many organizations, including chairing the AICPA Automotive Conference's Steering Committee for several years.

"We are thrilled to add someone of John's caliber to our already accomplished team of professionals," said Alan Haig, Managing Partner of Haig Partners. "John has deep relationships with so many dealers across the country, and he has extensive experience in the buy-sell industry. He is a perfect fit with our organization."

Mr. Davis will continue to serve as Partner Emeritus over the next few years with DHG, acting in an executive client service capacity, pursuing business development opportunities, and assisting on special projects within the firm.

"I am very excited about joining the Haig Team," said John. "Having worked closely with their organization and their team members for many years, I know the culture and professionalism that Haig Partners represents, and this is exactly where I want to continue serving the automotive industry."

For more information, visit Haig Partners at www.haigpartners.com. To request an interview, please contact Olivia Bishop at olivia@yeswearemad.com or 315.528.5037.

Haig Partners LLC is a boutique investment banking and brokerage firm specializing in buy-sell advisory work for high value automotive dealerships and dealership groups. Founded by automotive retail expert, Alan Haig, Haig Partners has closed over $4.9 billion in dealership transactions, and over $8 billion in total value across all verticals. Their quarterly Haig Report tracks automotive trends and how they impact dealership valuations, and has gained an impressive following amongst industry experts nationwide.

Members of the Haig Partners team frequently attend and speak at leading industry events, and are available for expert commentary on the topics of automotive retail trends, investment banking, and technology products servicing the automotive sector. For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com .

SOURCE Haig Partners

