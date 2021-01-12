Haig Partners Donates $10,000 To The NADA Foundation Workforce Initiative And Announces Matching Campaign Up To An Additional $10,000

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC, a leading buy-sell advisor to dealers contributed $10,000 to the NADA Foundation Workforce Initiative. In addition to their donation, they have launched a matching campaign and will match all monetary donations up to an additional $10,000.

"As we move into 2021 after a challenging but rewarding year, the team at Haig Partners wanted to give back in a way that benefits both our friends and those seeking a career in auto retail," said Alan Haig, President of Haig Partners. "Our commitment to the industry is focused on helping dealerships grow and maximize their value. This in large part requires developing the next generation of professionals in all areas of dealership operations."

NADA Foundation was established in 1975 and is recognized as the auto retail philanthropic organization promoting programs and support including workforce development, providing emergency relief to dealership employees, and supporting military veterans. In 2019 they launched the Workforce Initiative focused initially on synchronizing industry efforts related to recruiting service technicians. In 2020 NADA Foundation expanded the Workforce Initiative to promote all careers throughout dealership operations.

"We are excited to announce that we have contributed $10,000 to the NADA Foundation Workforce Initiative. In addition, we will match all monetary donations to the NADA Foundation up to $10,000," shared Haig. "We encourage our friends to also support the growth of our industry with a donation to the NADA Foundation Workforce Initiative."

"Recruiting and retaining a world class dealership workforce is an incredible benefit to local communities everywhere and is the highest priority of the NADA Foundation," said NADA Foundation chair Annette Sykora. "We are grateful to Haig Partners for their contribution and hope dealership groups will take them up on their matching commitment."

Haig Partners LLC is a boutique investment banking firm and the leading buy-sell advisory firm to owners of higher value auto, heavy truck, and RV dealerships. Since 1996, the principals at Haig Partners have completed almost 200 dealership transactions totaling over $5.5 billion, more than any other team in the industry. They also publish the widely followed Haig Report that tracks trends in the auto industry and how they impact dealership valuations. The latest Haig Report is available here. Alan Haig is a frequent speaker at leading industry events. For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.

