HAIG PARTNERS SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE SELL-SIDE ADVISOR TO MCDERMOTT AUTO GROUP IN THE SALE OF ITS LEXUS AND CHEVROLET DEALERSHIPS

David McDermott has been in the automotive retail industry since 1961. He has owned numerous dealerships throughout the years and has built a reputation as a highly respected dealer. Chevrolet, Lexus, Chrysler, and Hyundai have elected him to their National Dealer Councils numerous times.

The buyer was PSD Automotive which owns 31 dealerships. Patrick Dibre, owner and CEO, stated, "I'd like to congratulate Dave McDermott as he begins his retirement. Everything went very smoothly and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Lexus and Chevrolet in southern Connecticut."

Alan Haig, President with Haig Partners, stated, "The buy-sell market remains as strong as I have seen it in my career. Dealership profits are at all-time high levels, allowing sellers to get unprecedented prices while still providing attractive returns for buyers. I'm regularly using superlatives these days as we all need to recognize that these are special times. For dealers considering an exit, conditions are excellent. This transaction also demonstrates that Lexus remains an aspirational franchise for almost all dealership groups as we had numerous parties that were keenly interested. We are grateful to Dave McDermott for his trust in our firm. For those who know Dave, I'm sure they will agree with me that his warmth, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit embody much of what is special and good in our industry. It was truly a pleasure and an honor to assist him."

