Haikou delivers mix of tradition and cutting-edge industry

For all tourists to Haikou, capital of South China's Hainan province, Qilou Old Street is a must-go spot. With hundreds of old buildings dating back to 1840s, the street offers a glimpse into the city's historical culture.

Qilou, or arcade house, is a unique architectural style that combines elements of both Western and Chinese architecture. It features a covered walkway or a porch that extends from the buildings along a street, with the upper stories of the buildings extending over the sidewalk.

This architectural blend creates a truly exotic atmosphere, showcasing the island city's cultural diversity and tolerance.

The street was recognized as a famous historical and cultural street in 2009 and was listed as a city block for tourism and leisure by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 2022.

According to local officials, the street's cultural significance lies not only in architectural beauty but in its preservation of Hainan's intangible cultural heritage such as Qiong Opera and traditional puppet shows.

Every year, a diverse array of cultural activities are held in Qilou Old Street to promote traditional culture and boost tourism.

During the Haikou Urban Art Week held in October, the street staged a traditional costume exhibition, a grand parade and several performances.

"These events are very interesting and impressive, allowing us to appreciate the fusion of tradition and modernity in the city," said Zhang Zhihong, a tourist from Datong, Shanxi province.

In addition to historical spots, Haikou offers tourists stunning sea views as well as culinary experiences and various outdoor activities. For people looking for relaxation, they can enjoy the sunset at the Holiday Beach; outdoor enthusiasts can hike and explore the volcanic landscapes in the Leiqiong Global Geopark of China.

Modern industrial system

During the past few years, Haikou has made remarkable progress in establishing a modern industrial system, fueled by its dedication to sci-tech innovation.

Official data showed that the total output value of industrial enterprises above a designated size in Haikou increased from 54.35 billion yuan ($7.51 billion) in 2018 to 88.51 billion yuan in 2023, marking a year-on-year growth of 14.5 percent.

Notably, the pharmaceutical industry achieved output value of 27.36 billion yuan, up 10.4 percent compared with 2022.

As a main driver for the city's pharmaceutical industry and one of the 13 key parks of the Hainan Free Trade Port, the Haikou National High-tech Industrial Development Zone is sparing no efforts to advance the digital and intelligent transition of pharmaceutical companies.

Among the companies is Qilu Pharmaceutical (Hainan), which specializes in the research and production of generic drugs for oncology, cerebrovascular diseases and the psychological and neurological systems.

The drugmaker completed the construction of its high-end intelligent manufacturing project this year. With the combined investment of 690 million yuan, the new factory can achieve full-process automation and produce 500,000 tablets per hour, said Yang Baoquan, deputy general manager of the company.

Beyond the pharmaceutical industry, emerging industries such as the digital economy, new energy vehicles and artificial intelligence are thriving in Haikou.

During the seventh Digital China Summit held in May, Haikou was announced as one of China's first batch of data annotation pilot bases.

In collaboration with Baidu AI Cloud — Chinese tech heavyweight Baidu's cloud computing unit — the city has established the (Haikou) Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation Center in Xiuying district.

By the end of November, there were 10 enterprises and some 1,100 employees in the center. Its annual output value is expected to reach 50 million yuan.

Since the center started operations in April 2023, it has given a boost to the city's data service industry and talent development, said officials from the Haikou science, technology, industry and information technology bureau.

For the next step, the city will continue to improve its supportive policies on digital economy and attract more companies of the AI data annotation industry to create a national digital and intelligent economy industrial cluster, they said.

Commitment to opening-up

In May 2022, when the American business data analytics group Dun & Bradstreet set up its subsidiary in Haikou, the company only had three employees.

"We have experienced fast growth during the past two years. Based on the Hainan FTP's data cross-border flow policy, the company has provided data-processing services to more than 150,000 Hong Kong companies," said Kang Kai, vice-chairman of Dun & Bradstreet China.

"Our team has also expanded to dozens of people," he added.

As the core area of the Hainan FTP, Haikou has become a magnet for global investors thanks to its robust infrastructure and preferential policies on entrepreneurship, investment as well as trade in goods and services.

The city has been committed to introducing institutional innovations and aligning with high-standard international economic and trade rules to create a favorable business environment, local officials said.

According to statistics from the Haikou market regulation bureau, 4,850 new foreign-funded companies were established in the city from 2020 to November this year, representing an average annual growth rate of 13.3 percent.

From January to November, Haikou's import and export of goods rose 8 percent year-on-year to 77.01 billion yuan.

The city also plays an increasingly significant role in the global transport network. By Tuesday, the Haikou Meilan International Airport had operated 39 international passenger routes and six international cargo routes this year, with some 26.34 million passenger trips handled, up 10.9 percent year-on-year.

Local officials said that they are accelerating preparations for the independent customs operations of the Hainan FTP in 2025, which will contribute to the efficient cross-border flow of goods, people, capital and data.

Meanwhile, they aim to develop Haikou into two bases: one for Chinese enterprises to enter the international market and another for foreign companies to enter China.

