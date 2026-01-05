Haikou Embraces New Opportunities as the Hainan Free Trade Port Accelerates Opening-Up

HAIKOU, China, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Haikou Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports:

As a key hub of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Haikou is accelerating its opening-up and global engagement through a series of major international events, including the 2025 China International Travel Mart, the 2025 Hainan Provincial Tourism Development Conference, and the upcoming International Performing Arts Capital Promotion Conference.

A Global Gathering Through a Single Exhibition — Excellence on Display in Haikou

The three-day 2025 China International Travel Mart, held at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, attracted tourism authorities, airlines, and travel professionals from 101 countries and regions. With innovative displays and immersive experiences, Haikou showcased its dynamic tourism ecosystem, strong market vitality, and open, business-friendly environment, leaving a strong impression on global buyers and visitors.

Leveraging the policy advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Haikou continues to provide a highly competitive operating environment and tangible incentives for enterprises. The city is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming a world-class tourism destination by accelerating the development of an international tourism and consumption center. Diverse sectors—from duty-free shopping to cultural, sports, and performing arts events—are converging to enrich the tourism landscape, while a well-regulated, safe, and reliable tourism market ensures confidence for visitors and investors alike.

Integrating Domestic and International Markets — Haikou as a Core Strategic Platform of the Hainan Free Trade Port

At the 2025 Hainan Provincial Tourism Development Conference held in Haikou on December 23, the city outlined plans to build tourism growth poles within the Haikou Economic Circle and the Qiongzhou Strait Economic Belt. By leveraging its cultural heritage, convention and exhibition facilities, and major sports events, Haikou is promoting "Tourism +" integrated innovation. Through investment matchmaking, project roadshows, and business inspections, the city is attracting high-quality domestic and international capital and expanding inbound tourism through deeper global cooperation.

Haikou's Transformation from a Performing Arts Destination to an International Performing Arts Hub

Riding the momentum of Free Trade Port development, Hainan currently offers visa-free entry to visitors from 86 countries, with increasingly convenient travel procedures and expanding international air routes. Enhanced duty-free policies, including a RMB 100,000 allowance and "buy-and-collect-on-the-spot" services, further improve the visitor experience.

Haikou is also rapidly emerging as a global performing arts destination. Concerts by leading Chinese artists have generated significant cultural and economic impact, while performances by international superstars such as Kanye West and Katy Perry have elevated the city from a "performing arts destination" to a new international performing arts landmark.

Looking ahead, Haikou will continue to leverage Free Trade Port policies to support domestic enterprises in going global and to attract more international companies to participate in the city's cultural and tourism development.

SOURCE Haikou Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports