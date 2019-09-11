Haikou Happy Shopping Carnival: A Leading IP for International Consumption in Haikou

To boost the branding of Haikou as a fashionable shopping destination, events to be organized include the First Hainan Cross-Qiongzhou Strait Canoeing Challenge, an international cosmetic- skills show, an international food festival and night entertainments. In addition, 12 large-scale exhibitions, including the 2019 4th Hainan New Energy Cars and Electrical Vehicles Exhibition, will be held. Moreover, the Carnival will involve the participation of major commercial complexes and business streets in Haikou to meet the needs for catering, accommodation, travel, entertainment and shopping services.