Haikou, the Most Desirable City in China

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haikou, the capital of Hainan Province, is a pivotal city in China's "Belt and Road" initiative and the core city of the Hainan Free Trade Port. As the political, economic, scientific, and cultural center of Hainan, Haikou boasts a tropical climate and picturesque coastal scenery. With an average temperature of 24.3℃ and an excellent air quality rate of 99%, it consistently ranks first among 168 key cities in China. The World Health Organization has selected Haikou as China's first experimental city for the "World Health City" initiative, and the United Nations has designated it as one of the world's first "International Wetland Cities."

From July 23 to 30, 2024, nearly 300 overseas Chinese teenagers from 13 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the UAE etc., gathered here for a ten-day root-seeking journey. They explored the traditional culture on Haikou's Qilou Old Street, delved into Hainan's rich history and culture at the Hainan Museum, and enjoyed water sports at the West Coast Tourism Resort. Additionally, they experienced the charm of golfing at the Mission Hills Resort Haikou, learned about volcanic mysteries at the Haikou Volcanic Park, interacted closely with the animals at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden, uncovered the secrets of the "marine forest" at the Dongzhai Harbor Mangrove, and felt the city's romance on a night boat tour. The diverse experiences left them with a deep impression of Haikou, making "Haikou is so much fun" a genuine sentiment shared by visitors worldwide.

After the root-seeking journey, these overseas Chinese teenagers will act as tourism ambassadors for Haikou, sharing their experiences with friends back in their countries and promoting Chinese culture and Haikou's stories. However, the beautiful stories of Haikou continue to unfold worldwide.

Hainan province is aligning with the world's highest standards of openness to build a globally influential free trade port with Chinese characteristics. On May 1, 2018, Hainan implemented visa-free entry for tourists from 59 countries, including Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany etc. On February 9, 2024, this policy was expanded to allow visa-free entry for business, visits, family reunions, medical treatment, exhibitions, and sports competitions, with a maximum stay of 30 days. On July 30, 2024, the government further expanded its entry policy, allowing foreign tour groups to enter into Hainan province via Hong Kong and Macau and enjoy a 144-hour visa-free stay. It provides more options and convenience for international tourists.

As a crucial part of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Haikou is well-connected internationally. Currently, it has 34 international and regional passenger routes, enabling tourists from countries and regions like the UK, UAE, Cambodia, Laos, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Mongolia, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Macau to fly directly to Haikou Meilan Airport. This not only facilitates foreign tourists' travel but also promotes trade and cultural exchanges between Hainan province and the world.

The payment issues for foreign tourists in Haikou have also been greatly improved. Hotels, scenic spots, and other tourism venues in Haikou now support POS machines for foreign card payments, foreign currency exchange points, and ATMs. Alipay International Edition, which binds international mainstream bank cards such as Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club, Discover, and JCB, offers convenient payment experiences for transportation, accommodation, shopping, and reservations, along with translation and exchange rate conversion tools, and multi-language customer service. Haikou is striving to welcome foreign visitors with an increasingly open attitude.

