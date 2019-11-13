Haiku Mill Introduces Private Dinners Under the Stars

MAUI, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haiku Mill today announced the launch of its outdoor private dinners. Guests can now enjoy an expertly crafted, multi-course feast, delivered with impeccable service and set against the backdrop of the historic venue's vine-draped ruins.

The interactive experience will be brought to life by one of Haiku Mill's award-winning partner chefs, in collaboration with the venue. It will consist of a selection of light appetizers, followed by a four-course menu featuring dishes comprised of sustainably sourced and local, in-season ingredients. Guests are welcome to bring their own wine to enjoy with dinner.

"With the increasing popularity of Maui's north shore, visitors are flocking to the area in search of new and culturally-rich experiences," said spokesperson Kimiko Hosaki. "Not only do our outdoor private dinners deliver just that, they offer a unique and immersive upscale alternative to the crowded hotel restaurants of the island's south side."

The experience of locally inspired dishes enjoyed at a property deeply rooted in Maui's storied sugar history makes Haiku Mill's private dinners an ideal option for everything from anniversary celebrations, to small corporate functions, to special family occasions.

The evening formally begins at 5:00 p.m.; however, guests are encouraged to arrive up to 30 minutes prior to wander and photograph the Mill's 150-year-old, botanically diverse grounds. The experience concludes at 8:00 p.m.

About Haiku Mill

Historic Haiku Mill is Maui's premier luxury event venue, located on the north shore, just minutes from the town of Haiku. Together with its onsite coordination team, Pua Le'a & Co., Haiku Mill has delivered superior event execution in a spectacular setting for weddings, photo shoots, private dinners, chef's tables, corporate events and private concerts. For more information, visit www.haikumill.com and follow Haiku Mill on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

