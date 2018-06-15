Hailstorm Impacts Colorado Springs Area

Head of Claims Customer Experience for Farmers® Jim Taylor encourages residents to take a careful look at their homes and autos for potential damage. Customers should be cautious when attempting to drive a vehicle that may have severe damage to a window, headlights or taillights and consider whether the vehicle needs to be towed for repair. Homeowners are also encouraged to assess the outside of their home and look for potential hail-related damage, including damage to pools, hot tubs, patio furniture and other exterior structures.

Affected customers can file a claim by calling their agent, online at www.farmers.com/claims, using the Farmers® app through their smartphone or tablet, or by calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.

Foremost customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.

Bristol West customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

Customers who have suffered damage to their automobile may be able to expedite the auto inspection process by filing their claim via the Farmers website or mobile app and scheduling a drive-in appointment electronically. Those filing an automobile claim via phone may also request the drive-in appointment option when speaking with their Farmers representative.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 10 million households with over 19 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 48,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 21,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurance insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

