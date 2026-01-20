Haims Capital to Launch RKM 6.0 Investment System for U.S. Market

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haims Capital , a financial technology firm specializing in data-driven investment analytics, announced plans to launch RKM 6.0, the latest version of its Real-time Kernel Matrix (RKM) intelligent investment decision system, in June 2026. The updated platform is designed to support investors in the U.S. market by integrating real-time market data, behavioral finance analysis, and adaptive learning models into a unified decision-support framework amid increasingly complex and volatile global market conditions.

The launch comes amid continued volatility across global financial markets, shaped by evolving monetary policy, regulatory adjustments, technological shifts, and geopolitical developments. According to Haims Capital, these conditions have increased demand for analytical tools that help investors process complex data signals while reducing the influence of emotional bias on investment decisions.

RKM 6.0 builds on the system's existing three-layer architecture, combining real-time market signal processing, behavioral finance modeling, and adaptive learning mechanisms that adjust analytical outputs as market conditions evolve. The company stated that earlier versions of the system were evaluated through internal testing scenarios involving U.S. equity market conditions, interest-rate fluctuations, regulatory developments, and sector-specific market movements.

"As U.S. markets continue to adjust to shifting monetary policy and heightened volatility, investors are seeking analytical tools that can help interpret real-time signals without amplifying emotional bias," said Daniel Hartwin, Marketing Manager at Haims Capital. "RKM 6.0 reflects our ongoing effort to enhance adaptive analysis and risk awareness while maintaining transparency in how insights are generated."

Expanded Data Integration and System Enhancements

According to the company, RKM 6.0 expands its data coverage to include a broader range of real-time indicators, such as macroeconomic signals, market sentiment inputs, supply-chain activity, and alternative datasets. This approach is intended to support analysis during periods when traditional data sources may be delayed or incomplete.

The updated system also introduces refinements to its behavioral finance components, designed to identify common investor biases—such as loss aversion or herd behavior—during periods of heightened market volatility. These insights are presented as decision-support signals rather than automated trade instructions.

In addition, Haims Capital reported that RKM 6.0 incorporates an updated adaptive learning framework intended to improve scenario analysis and probability modeling during rapidly changing market conditions. The company emphasized that outputs are designed to assist human decision-making rather than replace it.

Applications Across Market Scenarios

Haims Capital noted that recent market developments—including regulatory changes affecting the U.S. financial sector and increased activity in technology-driven industries—have underscored the need for tools capable of monitoring systemic risk alongside opportunity signals. The company stated that RKM 6.0 is designed to help users assess such conditions by combining market indicators with risk-management analytics.

The platform is also being positioned for use in educational and analytical contexts. Through the Haims Capital Foundation, the company plans to incorporate elements of RKM 6.0 into financial literacy initiatives aimed at improving access to data-driven investment education.

About Haims Capital

Haims Capital is a financial technology company focused on developing analytical systems that support investment decision-making through real-time data integration, behavioral finance insights, and adaptive modeling frameworks. Operating across North America and international markets, the company supports professional, institutional, and educational initiatives related to data-driven investment analysis.

For more information about RKM 6.0, users can visit https://www.haims.ai .

