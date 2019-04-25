Hain Celestial Announces Appointment of Consumer Packaged Goods Executive to Senior Vice President of Research & Development

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today announced that Jeff George has been appointed to the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Research & Development ("R&D"). Mr. George will be responsible for leading the R&D team across Hain Celestial. He will report directly to Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark L. Schiller, and will be a member of Hain's Executive Leadership Team.

Mr. George is a proven R&D leader with an established track record of adding value and driving business and financial results through innovation at leading consumer packaged goods companies. Prior to joining Hain Celestial, Mr. George was consulting with the Company and has been working directly with Mr. Schiller and the leadership team for the past five months. He will play an integral role in helping Hain Celestial simplify the portfolio, strengthen capabilities, reinvigorate top line growth, and expand margins and cash flow.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Almond Dream®, Arrowhead Mills®, Bearitos®, Better Bean®, BluePrint®, Casbah®, Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Coconut Dream®, Cully & Sully®, Danival®, DeBoles®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Europe's Best®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, GG UniqueFiber™, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine™, Johnson's Juice Co.™, Joya®, Kosher Valley®, Lima®, Linda McCartney® (under license), MaraNatha®, Mary Berry (under license), Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Orchard House®, Rice Dream®, Robertson's®, Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery™, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum® Organics, Soy Dream®, Sun-Pat®, Sunripe®, SunSpire®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Tilda®, Walnut Acres®, WestSoy®, Yorkshire Provender®, Yves Veggie Cuisine® and William's™. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands.

