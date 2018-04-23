Hain Celestial Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Date and Conference Call

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, will conduct a conference call to discuss its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. The call will feature remarks by Hain Celestial's management team.  The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Hain Celestial's website at http://www.hain.com under Investor Relations and subsequently through Audio Archives. 

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.  Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Terra®, Garden of Eatin'®, Sensible Portions®, Health Valley®, Arrowhead Mills®, MaraNatha®, SunSpire®, DeBoles®, Casbah®, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Hain Pure Foods®, Spectrum®, Spectrum Essentials®, Imagine®, Almond Dream®, Rice Dream®, Soy Dream®, WestSoy®, The Greek Gods®, BluePrint®, FreeBird®, Plainville Farms®, Empire®, Kosher Valley®, Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Better Bean™, Europe's Best®, Cully & Sully®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Yorkshire Provender™, Johnson's Juice Co.®, Farmhouse Fare®, Hartley's®, Sun-Pat®, Gale's®, Clarks™, Robertson's®, Frank Cooper's®, Linda McCartney's®, Lima®, Danival®,  Joya®, Natumi®, GG UniqueFiber®, Tilda®, JASON®, Avalon Organics®, Alba Botanica®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®.  Hain Celestial has been providing A Healthier Way of Life™ since 1993.  For more information, visit www.hain.com.

