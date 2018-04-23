Hain Celestial Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Date and Conference Call

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, will conduct a conference call to discuss its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. The call will feature remarks by Hain Celestial's management team. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Hain Celestial's website at http://www.hain.com under Investor Relations and subsequently through Audio Archives.