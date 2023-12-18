Hain Celestial Board Member Celeste A. Clark, Ph.D. Recognized As 2023 NACD Directorship 100 Honoree

NACD Directorship Honors the Most Influential Corporate Directors and Governance Experts

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, is proud to announce that Board member Celeste A. Clark Ph.D. has been selected to the NACD 2023 NACD Directorship 100 — honoring the most influential directors and governance leaders who are setting the pace in reshaping board culture.

Hain Celestial Board Member Celeste A. Clark, Ph.D. Recognized As 2023 NACD Directorship 100 Honoree
Left to right: Eric Grobecker, Dana Perrino, Celeste Clark, Wendy Davidson, Jen Davis, Ken Thomas

"I want to congratulate Celeste on this well-deserved recognition of her leadership and contributions as an outstanding board member," said Wendy Davidson, Hain Celestial Group CEO and Board Director. "Since joining our board in 2017, Celeste has delivered tremendous value to Hain as a trusted advisor, most recently serving as Chair of our Compensation Committee and as a member of our Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee."

The NACD Directorship 100 honors directors and leaders in the corporate governance community who have demonstrated excellence in the boardroom through innovation, courage, and integrity. The peer-nominated selection process evaluates board members across four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. A selection committee reviewed the nominees' histories of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

"NACD is a highly respected organization known for driving continued excellence in corporate governance," added Davidson. "Celeste joins Dawn Zier, Hain's Board Chair, who was named to the NACD 100 in 2022. The strength of a board is paramount to a company's success and we feel fortunate that we have a board that brings the expertise, discipline and innovative thinking needed to guide Hain's future as we continue our company's transformation for growth."

The full list of the 2023 NACD Directorship 100 honorees can be found here.  

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities, and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby, beverages, meal components, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie® Snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby food, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

