Hain Celestial Brands Partner With National Military Non-Profit, Folds Of Honor, To Recognize Americas Heros

Founded by Major Dan Rooney in 2007, Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of service members killed or disabled during U.S. military service. More than 1.4 million dependents have been affected by the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq alone, with 85 percent of those not qualifying for federal educational assistance. Without the help of civilian organizations like Folds of Honor, many of these families would not receive aid.

Starting September in retailers nationwide, consumers can feel even better about their purchases that support this great American cause. Select products from the beloved Hain portfolio of brands from Live Clean, Sensible Portions, TERRA, and Garden of Eatin' will be adorned with patriotic packaging and the Folds of Honor logo reiterating this important partnership. Hain Celestial's goal is to be able to continue to grow their commitment year over year so one day no child of a fallen or disabled service member ever has to worry about their education.

"Folds of Honor is proud to team up with Hain Celestial this fall and for the future to spread the word about our cause in providing educational scholarships to deserving families of military men and women," states Folds of Honor VP of Development, Larry Robinson. "Together, we will create a brighter future."

"We are honored to kick off a partnership with Folds of Honor to help empower and educate the families of America's service members," states Hain Celestial Chief Commercial Officer, Chris Boever. "This partnership came about as a way to give back across various Hain Celestial brands and we look forward to helping to provide a future full of upcoming opportunities."

Hain Celestial brand products with patriotic packaging that feature the Folds of Honor seal include:

Live Clean Hand Sanitizer: A vegan and cruelty free hand sanitizer made up of 98% plant-based ingredients killing 99.9% of germs. Features certified organic aloe with no sticky residue or nasty smell. Also made with recyclable packaging and certified biodegradable ingredients so you can feel good about the products you and your family use.

TERRA Red White & Blues and Original Real Vegetable Chips: The delicious, seasoned-to-perfection chips made from a variety of fresh, colorful vegetables – like sweet potatoes, naturally blue potatoes, Yukon gold potatoes, yuca, taro, batata, and parsnip.

gold potatoes, yuca, taro, batata, and parsnip. Garden of Eatin' Red Hot Blue Chips, White Chips, and Blue Chips: Hearty tortilla chips made from organic corn so they're great for the whole family. Garden of Eatin' tortilla chips are the chips that stand up to any dip!

Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws: Airy, crunchy Straws combine garden-grown potatoes and ripe vegetables to form a better-for-you snack that has 30% less fat than the leading potato chip. * and allows for 38 straws per serving. (*7g fat in our product compared to the leading potato chip at 10g fat per 28g serving.). This delicious snack also comes in a unique patriotic themed Stars and Stripes edition celebrating all things Americana.

For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, please visit foldsohonor.org

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Almond Dream®, Better Bean®, BluePrint®, Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Coconut Dream®, Cully & Sully®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, GG UniqueFiber™, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine™, Johnson's Juice Co.™, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney® (under license), MaraNatha®, Mary Berry (under license), Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Orchard House®, Rice Dream®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum® Organics, Soy Dream®, Sun-Pat®, Sunripe®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Walnut Acres®, Yorkshire Provender®, Yves Veggie Cuisine® and William's™. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands.

