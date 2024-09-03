Hain Celestial Completes the Sale of ParmCrisps® Snack Brand to Our Home

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, announced today that it has completed the sale of its ParmCrisps® snack brand to independent wholesome snacks company, Our Home. The transaction further optimizes Hain's better-for-you portfolio and streamlines its supply chain to drive greater operational efficiency and margin expansion. Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down company debt.

"By divesting ParmCrisps, we can continue to prioritize driving market reach and category scale of our core better-for-you brands," said Wendy Davidson, Hain Celestial Group President and CEO. "This transaction further simplifies our better-for-you portfolio and streamlines our supply chain for operational efficiency and margin expansion."

Earlier this year, Hain announced strategic actions to advance the company's Hain Reimagined transformation by focusing on accelerating growth in key brands across snacks, baby and kids food, beverages, meal prep and personal care, and simplifying its global operating footprint. These efforts have included the sale of cookie brand Thinsters® and the Queen Helene® personal care brand, along with sub-category exits across its product portfolio.

With the sale of ParmCrisps, Hain will reduce its manufacturing footprint and co-manufacturer network while also streamlining its vendor base. The company recently released its Q4 and Full Year 2024 earnings and reported delivery of its updated guidance, gross margin expansion, and improvement in debt leverage. In Fiscal 2025, the company is focused on commercial execution and leveraging the benefits of its scale model to expand reach and accelerate top- and bottom-line growth to deliver long-term shareholder value.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® Jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit www.hain.com and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition; our strategic initiatives; and our business strategy.

The risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

