Hain Celestial Launches New Corporate Blog: The Hain Way

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, launched a new corporate blog called The Hain Way: Innovation. Insights. Impact. The blog is now live on Hain.com Blog | The Hain Celestial Group and serves as a central hub for sharing knowledge, insights and perspectives about the company's multiyear transformation and emerging trends in better-for-you.

Get the Inside Story on the Hain Celestial's Transformational Growth, Insights, Innovation and Impact via The Hain Way, the new corporate blog available at https://ir.hain.com/blog.

The Hain Way blog features articles, interviews and analysis from various company experts, as well as guest posts from select industry leaders. Readers can expect a diverse range of topics, including the company's progress on its Hain Reimagined growth strategy, latest innovation and global efforts to positively impact people, communities and the planet.

"The Hain Way reinforces our commitment to transparency and thought leadership," said Jen Davis, Chief Communications Officer. "It's more than just a source of information, it's an invitation to engage with Hain's mission to build purpose-driven brands and our vision to be the global growth leader in better for you."

The Hain Way corporate blog is accessible at https://ir.hain.com. Visitors can subscribe to receive regular updates and stay informed about the latest posts and company news. Readers are encouraged to join the conversation by sharing content and connecting with Hain on social media.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie™ snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Imagine® and New Covent Garden® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

