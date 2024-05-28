Hain Celestial Names Chris Jenkins as Global Head of Impact

Appointment Reinforces Hain's Commitment to Advance its Global Impact Strategy & Build Purpose-Driven Brands that Have a Positive Impact on People and Planet

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, announced today the appointment of Chris Jenkins to Global Head of Impact. In this role, Jenkins will oversee Hain's Global Impact Strategy, which prioritizes the growth of building purpose driven brands across its portfolio, while championing other sustainability and wellbeing initiatives.

For more than a decade Jenkins has led Impact for Ella's Kitchen® at Hain, the UK's leading baby and kids' food brand. There he spearheaded a sector leading Climate Action Strategy, oversaw the brand's B-Corp certification since 2016 and led the brand's advocacy work on food and childhood poverty and biodiversity.

"We are thrilled to appoint Chris to Global Head of Impact as an important next step in our journey to build purpose-driven, better-for-you brands that have a positive impact on people and planet," said Kristy Meringolo, Hain Celestial Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer. "With Chris' successful track record advancing purpose and ESG work for Ella's Kitchen, he will no doubt bring strong leadership and innovative thinking to advance our global strategy and drive greater impact across our brands and end-to-end value chain."

This new role comes as Hain Celestial looks to supercharge its impact across its portfolio of better-for-you brands, including Certified B Corp brands Ella's Kitchen® and Cully & Sully®, as well as Linda McCartney® plant-based (meat free) in the UK and North America brands Garden Veggie™ Snacks, Terra® Chips, Earth's Best® baby/kids brand and Yves® plant based, among many others. Jenkins will work with the impact team to further advance the company's global impact strategy and progress the goals outlined across three core areas: Healthier Products, Healthier People and Healthier Planet. He will also continue to provide focused leadership and oversight to the impact work at Ella's Kitchen.

"I am pleased to have been trusted to build on the brilliant impact work already delivered by my colleagues at Hain Celestial over the years," said Chris Jenkins, Hain Celestial Global Head of Impact. "I have always believed that if we are to address social and environmental challenges, business needs to be part of that solution and lead the change. We have a strong base to build on as we work together to grow our impact and deliver meaningful change for people, communities and the planet, on a global scale."

Earlier this year, Hain released its 2023 Global Impact Report, where Hain outlined its science-based targets to reduce scope 1,2 and 3 emissions and progress diverting 86% of food waste away from landfill, donating over 2.8M pounds of food, beverages and personal care items to charity, and achieving 65% renewable electricity at Hain operated facilities.

About Hain Celestial

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world.

Our leading brands include Garden Veggie™ snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Imagine® and New Covent Garden® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

