Hain Celestial Receives Special Mention As Sustainability Champion

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN ), a leading organic and natural products company providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, has announced the company's special mention as a Sustainability Champion by the BASF Canada Customer Sustainability Awards Program.

The sustainability strategy at Hain Celestial was launched in 2016 via the Healthier Way Framework, which comprises three key pillars: People, Planet, and Product.

People: In FY 2020, Hain donated $8M in food and personal care products to charities.

In FY 2020, Hain donated in food and personal care products to charities. Planet: A longtime environmental supporter through responsible sourcing, Hain improved existing efforts by reducing its energy, water, and waste at its manufacturing sites and prioritizing fleet efficiency.

A longtime environmental supporter through responsible sourcing, Hain improved existing efforts by reducing its energy, water, and waste at its manufacturing sites and prioritizing fleet efficiency. Product: Hain has maintained its commitment to "Better for You" food products and clean label personal care products, and is working to improve the design and lifecycle of its packaging.

"Our health and wellness brands' core values are our DNA," said Mark Schiller, Hain Celestial president and chief executive officer. "We're committed to our brand legacy and have embedded sustainability efforts into our business to support a healthier planet, products, and people."

The BASF Sustainability Champion Award is based on an independent third-party assessment of participants' sustainability performance based on the following criteria:

Sustainability strategy

Sustainability governance

Sustainability achievements

Alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals

Sustainability innovation

Hain Celestial was recognized among award winners in the automotive, agriculture and personal care sectors. For view the full list of winners visit: https://www.basf.com/ca/en/media/News-Releases/nutrien--openroad-richmond-auto-body-and-sogefi-recognized-by-ba.html

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) is a leading organic and natural products company, committed to creating a healthier way of life since 1993. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY, with operations across North America, Europe, the U.K., Asia and the Middle East, Hain represents more than 40 widely known and beloved brands in the health and wellness space, including Celestial Seasonings® tea, Terra® chips, The Greek Gods® yogurt, MaraNatha® nut butters, Garden of Eatin'® snacks and Alba Botanica® personal care products. Hain is committed to environmentally sustainable practices and is a proud partner of Folds of Honor, a 501C-3 national nonprofit dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled American service members. For more information, visit http://www.hain.com .

About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, has over 1,200 employees at production facilities and offices located across Canada. BASF Canada is a subsidiary of BASF SE, and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. To find out more about BASF's activities in Canada, visit www.basf.com/ca or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/basfcanada.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at http://www.basf.com.

Contact:

Robin Shallow

Robin Communications

212/653-8741

[email protected]

SOURCE Hain Celestial Group

Related Links

http://www.hain.com/

