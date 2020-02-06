Hain Celestial Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2019. The results contained herein are presented with the Hain Pure Protein and Tilda operating segments being treated as discontinued operations.

Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our team continues to execute on our transformational strategic plan, as we demonstrate another quarter of operational and financial improvement on a year-over-year basis. We have made significant progress in a very short period of time. We are delivering on the commitments we communicated to further simplify the portfolio and organization, strengthen our core capabilities, expand our margins and cash flow as well as reinvigorate profitable sales growth in a core set of high potential brands. We remain committed to delivering strong, consistent results for all our stakeholders."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

Summary of Second Quarter Results from Continuing Operations2

Net sales of $506.8 million decreased 5% on an as reported and constant currency basis compared to the prior year period.

decreased 5% on an as reported and constant currency basis compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Divestitures and Stock Keeping Unit ("SKU") rationalization 3 , net sales decreased 1% compared to the prior year period.

, net sales decreased 1% compared to the prior year period. Gross margin of 20.8%, a 180 basis point increase from the prior year period.

Adjusted gross margin of 22.0%, a 220 basis point increase from the prior year period.

Operating income of $9.2 million compared to an operating loss of $20.9 million in the prior year period.

compared to an operating loss of in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income of $29.5 million compared to $24.4 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Net income of $1.9 million compared to a net loss of $31.8 million in the prior year period.

compared to a net loss of in the prior year period. Adjusted net income of $17.6 million compared to $13.0 million in prior year period.

compared to in prior year period. EBITDA of $24.9 million compared to $12.2 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. EBITDA margin of 4.9%, a 260 basis point improvement from the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $45.0 million compared to $37.9 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.9%, a 180 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.02 compared to a loss of $0.31 per share in the prior year period.

compared to a loss of per share in the prior year period. Adjusted EPS of $0.17 compared to $0.12 in the prior year period.

1 This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided herein in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures."

2 Unless otherwise noted all results included in this press release are from continuing operations.

3 Refer to "Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency" and "Adjusted for Divestitures and SKU Rationalization" provided herein.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Historically, the Company had three reportable segments: United States, United Kingdom and Rest of World. Effective July 1, 2019, the Company reassessed its segment reporting structure, pursuant to which the Company's Canada and Hain Ventures operating segments, which were included within the Rest of World reportable segment, were moved to the United States reportable segment and renamed the North America segment. Additionally, the Europe operating segment, which was included in the Rest of World reportable segment, was combined with the United Kingdom reportable segment and renamed the International reportable segment. Accordingly, the Company now operates under two reportable segments: North America and International. Prior period segment information included herein has been adjusted to reflect the Company's new reporting structure.

North America

North America net sales in the second quarter were $280.7 million, a decrease of 8% compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for Divestitures and SKU rationalization3, net sales decreased 2% from the prior year period.

Segment gross profit in the second quarter was $65.0 million, a 13% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $69.4 million, an increase of 14% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 23.1%, a 430 basis point increase from the prior year period and adjusted gross margin was 24.7%, a 480 basis point increase from the prior year.

Segment operating income in the second quarter was $20.1 million, a 110% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $25.0 million, a 51% increase from the prior year period.

Segment EBITDA in the second quarter was $23.4 million, a 47% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $30.1 million, a 41% increase from the prior year period. As a percent of sales on a constant currency basis, North America adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.7%, a 370 basis point increase from the prior year period.

International

International net sales in the second quarter were $226.1 million, a decrease of 1% from the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Divestitures and SKU rationalization3, net sales increased 1% compared to the prior year period.

Segment gross profit in the second quarter was $40.6 million, an 8% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $42.2 million, a decrease of 6% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 18.0%, a 130 basis point decrease from the prior year period and adjusted gross margin was 18.7%, a 90 basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Segment operating income in the second quarter was $12.9 million, a 15% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $16.5 million, a decrease of 12% from the prior year period.

Segment EBITDA in the second quarter was $21.6 million, a 5% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $25.1 million, a 5% decrease from the prior year period. As a percent of sales on a constant currency basis, International adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.1%, a 50 basis point decrease from the prior year period.

FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

The Company narrows and reaffirms its annual guidance for continuing operations for fiscal year 2020:



Fiscal Year 2020

Reported Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA $177 Million to $192 Million $179 Million to $194 Million % Growth +7% to +16% +8% to +18% Adjusted EPS $0.62 to $0.72 $0.64 to $0.74 % Growth +3% to +20% +7% to +23%

Guidance, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes: acquisition and divestiture related expenses; integration charges; restructuring charges, start-up costs, consulting fees and other costs associated with the Company's productivity and transformation initiatives; unrealized net foreign currency gains or losses; and other non-recurring items that may be incurred during the Company's fiscal year 2020, which the Company will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. Guidance also excludes the impact of any future acquisitions, divestitures, or share repurchases.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected Adjusted EBITDA to net income or adjusted earnings per diluted share to earnings per diluted share under "Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

Webcast Presentation

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be webcast and the accompanying presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hain.com.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Almond Dream®, Bearitos®, Better Bean®, BluePrint®, Casbah®, Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Coconut Dream®, Cully & Sully®, Danival®, DeBoles®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Europe's Best®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, GG UniqueFiber™, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine™, Johnson's Juice Co.™, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney® (under license), MaraNatha®, Mary Berry (under license), Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Orchard House®, Rice Dream®, Robertson's®, Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery™, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum® Organics, Soy Dream®, Sun-Pat®, Sunripe®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Walnut Acres®, Yorkshire Provender®, Yves Veggie Cuisine® and William's™. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are predictions based on expectations and projections about future events and are not statements of historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "predict", "project", "estimate", "likely", "believe", "might", "seek", "may", "will", "remain", "potential", "can", "should", "could", "future" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of the Company's strategic initiatives, including productivity and transformation, the Company's Guidance for Fiscal Year 2020 and our future performance and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and may not be able to be realized. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). Such factors include, among others, the impact of competitive products and changes to the competitive environment, changes to consumer preferences, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, consolidation of customers or the loss of a significant customer, reliance on independent distributors, general economic and financial market conditions, risks associated with our international sales and operations, our ability to manage our supply chain effectively, volatility in the cost of commodities, ingredients, freight and fuel, our ability to execute and realize cost savings initiatives, including SKU rationalization plans, the impact of our debt and our credit agreements on our financial condition and our business, our ability to manage our financial reporting and internal control system processes, potential liabilities due to legal claims, government investigations and other regulatory enforcement actions, costs incurred due to pending and future litigation, potential liability, including in connection with indemnification obligations to our current and former officers and members of our Board of Directors that may not be covered by insurance, potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm, impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets, our ability to consummate divestitures, our ability to integrate past acquisitions, the availability of organic ingredients, disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities, loss of one or more independent co-packers, disruption of our transportation systems, risks relating to the protection of intellectual property, the risk of liabilities and claims with respect to environmental matters, the reputation of our brands, our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products, and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, the Company cannot provide any assurance regarding future results, levels of activity and achievements of the Company, and neither the Company nor any person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. All forward-looking statements contained herein apply as of the date hereof or as of the date they were made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflects changes in underlying assumptions or factors of new methods, future events or other changes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including net sales adjusted for the impact of Foreign Exchange, Divestitures and certain other items, including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, adjusted operating income, adjusted gross margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and operating free cash flow. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 in the paragraphs below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company defines Operating Free Cash Flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. The Company views Operating Free Cash Flow as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations $ 20,729

$ 19,566

$ 17,148

$ (4) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (16,173)

(18,737)

(29,337)

(40,998) Operating Free Cash Flow - continuing operations $ 4,556

$ 829

$ (12,189)

$ (41,002)

The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was $4.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $3.7 million from the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was negative $12.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $28.8 million from the six months ended December 31, 2018. The improvement in operating free cash flow resulted primarily from an improvement in net loss adjusted for non-cash charges in the current year and a decrease in capital expenditures.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for constant currency, divestitures, and certain other items including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, to understand the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company's management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period-to-period.

The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, stock-based compensation expense in connection with the Company's Former CEO succession plan, long-lived asset and intangible impairments and unrealized currency gains and losses. The Company defines segment EBITDA as operating income (a GAAP measure) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, net and long-lived asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before divestiture related expenses, including integration and restructuring charges, and other adjustments. The Company's management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation.

For the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net loss $ (964)

$ (66,501)

$ (107,985)

$ (103,926) Net loss from discontinued operations (2,816)

(34,714)

(104,884)

(49,052) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,852

$ (31,787)

$ (3,101)

$ (54,874)















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,020

5,097

489

(4,869) Interest expense, net 4,000

4,884

8,552

8,688 Depreciation and amortization 13,219

12,205

27,142

25,065 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 338

11

655

186 Stock-based compensation, net 3,083

1,776

5,820

1,562 Stock-based compensation expense in connection with

Chief Executive Officer Succession Agreement -

117

-

429 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 1,889

19,473

1,889

23,709 Unrealized currency (gains) losses (485)

439

1,199

1,029 EBITDA $ 24,916

$ 12,215

$ 42,645

Productivity and transformation costs 12,260

9,872

26,435

20,205 Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

10,031

-

29,272 Proceeds from insurance claim -

-

(2,562)

- Accounting review and remediation costs, net of

insurance proceeds -

920

-

4,334 SKU rationalization 3,927

1,530

3,916

1,530 Loss on sale of business 1,783

-

1,783

- Plant closure related costs 1,522

1,490

2,354

3,319 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 639

1,708

2,518

6,307 Litigation and related expenses -

122

48

691 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,047

$ 37,888

$ 77,137

$ 66,583

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands)











North America International Corporate/Other Total Net Sales







Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/19 $ 280,693 $ 226,091 $ - $ 506,784 Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/18 $ 305,574 $ 227,992 $ - $ 533,566 % change - FY'20 net sales vs. FY'19 net sales (8.1)% (0.8)%

(5.0)%









Gross Profit







Three months ended 12/31/19







Gross profit $ 64,969 $ 40,638 $ - $ 105,607 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 4,439 1,590 - 6,029 Adjusted gross profit $ 69,408 $ 42,228 $ - $ 111,636 Gross margin 23.1% 18.0%

20.8% Adjusted gross margin 24.7% 18.7%

22.0%









Three months ended 12/31/18







Gross profit $ 57,410 $ 43,941 $ - $ 101,351 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 3,470 824 - 4,294 Adjusted gross profit $ 60,880 $ 44,765 $ - $ 105,645 Gross margin 18.8% 19.3%

19.0% Adjusted gross margin 19.9% 19.6%

19.8%









Operating income (loss)







Three months ended 12/31/19







Operating income (loss) $ 20,062 $ 12,899 $ (23,770) $ 9,191 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 4,965 3,647 11,729 20,341 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 25,027 $ 16,546 $ (12,041) $ 29,532 Operating income margin 7.1% 5.7%

1.8% Adjusted operating income margin 8.9% 7.3%

5.8%









Three months ended 12/31/18







Operating income (loss) $ 9,563 $ 15,153 $ (45,596) $ (20,880) Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 6,995 3,644 34,624 45,263 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 16,558 $ 18,797 $ (10,972) $ 24,383 Operating income (loss) margin 3.1% 6.6%

(3.9)% Adjusted operating income margin 5.4% 8.2%

4.6%









(1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands)











North America International Corporate/Other Total Net Sales







Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/19 $ 552,394 $ 436,466 $ - $ 988,860 Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/18 $ 596,765 $ 455,279 $ - $ 1,052,044 % change - FY'20 net sales vs. FY'19 net sales (7.4)% (4.1)%

(6.0)%









Gross Profit







Six months ended 12/31/19







Gross profit $ 127,330 $ 76,108 $ - $ 203,438 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 6,164 2,666 - 8,830 Adjusted gross profit $ 133,494 $ 78,774 $ - $ 212,268 Gross margin 23.1% 17.4%

20.6% Adjusted gross margin 24.2% 18.0%

21.5%









Six months ended 12/31/18







Gross profit $ 107,034 $ 83,225 $ - $ 190,259 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 8,799 2,357 - 11,156 Adjusted gross profit $ 115,833 $ 85,582 $ - $ 201,415 Gross margin 17.9% 18.3%

18.1% Adjusted gross margin 19.4% 18.8%

19.1%









Operating income (loss)







Six months ended 12/31/19







Operating income (loss) $ 35,194 $ 22,006 $ (45,554) $ 11,646 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 8,861 5,991 19,951 34,803 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 44,055 $ 27,997 $ (25,603) $ 46,449 Operating income margin 6.4% 5.0%

1.2% Adjusted operating income margin 8.0% 6.4%

4.7%









Six months ended 12/31/18







Operating income (loss) $ 14,069 $ 20,813 $ (83,726) $ (48,844) Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 13,821 10,290 66,119 90,230 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 27,890 $ 31,103 $ (17,607) $ 41,386 Operating income (loss) margin 2.4% 4.6%

(4.6)% Adjusted operating income margin 4.7% 6.8%

3.9%









(1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands)

















December 31,

June 30,





2019

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,024

$ 31,017

Accounts receivable, net 206,583

209,990

Inventories 283,127

299,341

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,019

51,391

Current assets of discontinued operations -

110,048

Total current assets 576,753

701,787 Property, plant and equipment, net 298,558

287,845 Goodwill

879,705

875,881 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 378,796

380,286 Investments and joint ventures 18,990

18,890 Operating lease right of use assets 83,845

- Other assets 48,298

58,764 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations -

259,167

Total assets $ 2,284,945

$ 2,582,620

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 187,376

$ 219,957

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 123,272

114,265

Current portion of long-term debt 1,387

17,232

Current liabilities of discontinued operations -

31,703

Total current liabilities 312,035

383,157 Long-term debt, less current portion 324,864

613,537 Deferred income taxes 35,012

34,757 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 76,726

- Other noncurrent liabilities 15,225

14,489 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations -

17,361 Total liabilities 763,862

1,063,301 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 1,091

1,088

Additional paid-in capital 1,164,618

1,158,257

Retained earnings 586,593

695,017

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (120,197)

(225,004)





1,632,105

1,629,358

Treasury stock (111,022)

(110,039)

Total stockholders' equity 1,521,083

1,519,319

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,284,945

$ 2,582,620

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net sales $ 506,784

$ 533,566

$ 988,860

$ 1,052,044 Cost of sales 401,177

432,215

785,422

861,785 Gross profit 105,607

101,351

203,438

190,259 Selling, general and administrative expenses 79,078

78,496

159,758

154,473 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,189

3,322

6,272

6,681 Productivity and transformation costs 12,260

9,872

26,435

20,205 Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

10,148

-

29,701 Proceeds from insurance claim -

-

(2,562)

- Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance

proceeds -

920

-

4,334 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 1,889

19,473

1,889

23,709 Operating income (loss) 9,191

(20,880)

11,646

(48,844) Interest and other financing expense, net 4,737

5,428

11,031

9,742 Other expense, net 1,244

371

2,572

971 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

and equity in net loss of equity-method investees 3,210

(26,679)

(1,957)

(59,557) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,020

5,097

489

(4,869) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 338

11

655

186 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,852

$ (31,787)

$ (3,101)

$ (54,874) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (2,816)

(34,714)

(104,884)

(49,052) Net loss $ (964)

$ (66,501)

$ (107,985)

$ (103,926)















Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic net income (loss) per common share from continuing

operations $ 0.02

$ (0.31)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.53) Basic net loss per common share from discontinued

operations (0.03)

(0.33)

(1.01)

(0.47) Basic net loss per common share $ (0.01)

$ (0.64)

$ (1.04)

$ (1.00)















Diluted net income (loss) per common share from

continuing operations $ 0.02

$ (0.31)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.53) Diluted net loss per common share from discontinued

operations (0.03)

(0.33)

(1.01)

(0.47) Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.01)

$ (0.64)

$ (1.04)

Shares used in the calculation of net income (loss) per common share:











Basic 104,318

104,056

104,272

104,009 Diluted 104,619

104,056

104,272

104,009

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss $ (964)

$ (66,501)

$ (107,985)

$ (103,926) Net loss from discontinued operations (2,816)

(34,714)

(104,884)

(49,052) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,852

(31,787)

(3,101)

(54,874) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided

by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations:













Depreciation and amortization 13,219

12,205

27,142

25,065 Deferred income taxes (751)

(9,448)

(5,155)

(22,666) Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

10,031

-

29,272 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 338

11

655

186 Stock-based compensation, net 3,083

1,893

5,820

1,991 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 1,889

19,473

1,889

23,709 Other non-cash items, net 897

444

2,661

1,285 Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 8,393

5,774

7,540

9,540 Inventories 14,896

12,892

9,389

(5,748) Other current assets (12,328)

(1,531)

1,895

(1,528) Other assets and liabilities (1,386)

4,626

(1,242)

4,594 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (9,373)

(5,017)

(30,345)

(10,830) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations 20,729

19,566

17,148

(4) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property and equipment (16,173)

(18,737)

(29,337)

(40,998) Proceeds from sale of businesses and other 13,120

4,515

13,120

3,863 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (3,053)

(14,222)

(16,217)

(37,135) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 67,000

80,000

147,000

150,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (67,000)

(77,646)

(245,500)

(137,646) Repayments under term loan -

(3,750)

(206,250)

(7,500) (Funding of) proceeds from discontinued operations entities (2,266)

16,661

309,929

13,550 (Repayments) borrowings of other debt, net (510)

175

(501)

(601) Shares withheld for payment of employee payroll taxes (672)

(1,943)

(984)

(2,922) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities - continuing operations (3,448)

13,497

3,694

14,881 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - continuing operations 2,274

(822)

1,382

(1,492) CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS













Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,339

11,728

(5,687)

(2,859) Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (4,605)

(1,551)

301,815

(3,472) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,266

(9,965)

(304,100)

(4,417) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - discontinued operations -

(87)

(537)

(477) Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations -

125

(8,509)

(11,225) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,502

18,144

(2,502)

(34,975) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,522

59,899

39,526

113,018 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 37,024

$ 78,043

$ 37,024

$ 78,043 Less: cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations -

(17,098)

-

(17,098) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of period $ 37,024

$ 60,945

$ 37,024

$ 60,945

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 GAAP Adjustments 2019 Adjusted

2018 GAAP Adjustments 2018 Adjusted















Net sales $ 506,784 - $ 506,784

$ 533,566 - $ 533,566 Cost of sales 401,177 (6,029) 395,148

432,215 (4,294) 427,921 Gross profit 105,607 6,029 111,636

101,351 4,294 105,645 Operating expenses (a) 84,156 (2,052) 82,104

101,291 (20,029) 81,262 Productivity and transformation costs 12,260 (12,260) -

9,872 (9,872) - Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net - - -

10,148 (10,148) - Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds - - -

920 (920) - Operating income (loss) 9,191 20,341 29,532

(20,880) 45,263 24,383 Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 5,981 (1,298) 4,683

5,799 (439) 5,360 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,020 5,889 6,909

5,097 934 6,031 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,852 15,750 17,602

(31,787) 44,768 12,981 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (2,816) 2,816 -

(34,714) 34,714 - Net (loss) income (964) 18,566 17,602

(66,501) 79,482 12,981















Diluted net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations 0.02 0.15 0.17

(0.31) 0.43 0.12 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations (0.03) 0.03 -

(0.33) 0.33 - Diluted net (loss) income per common share (0.01) 0.18 0.17

(0.64) 0.76 0.12















Detail of Adjustments:

















Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

SKU rationalization

$ 3,927





$ 1,530

Plant closure related costs

1,626





1,056

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

476





1,708

Cost of sales

6,029





Gross profit

6,029





4,294

















Intangibles impairment

1,889





17,900

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

163





-

Litigation and related expenses

-





122

Long-lived asset impairment charge associated with plant closure

-





1,573

Plant closure related costs

-





434

Operating expenses (a)

2,052





Productivity and transformation costs

12,260





9,872

Productivity and transformation costs

12,260





9,872

















Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

-





10,148

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

-





10,148

















Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

-





920

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

-





Operating income (loss)

20,341





45,263

















Unrealized currency (gains) losses

(485)





439

Loss on sale of business

1,783





-

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

1,298





439

















Income tax related adjustments

(5,889)





(934)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(5,889)





(934)

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 15,750





$ 44,768

















(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Six Months Ended December 31,

2019 GAAP Adjustments 2019 Adjusted

2018 GAAP Adjustments 2018 Adjusted















Net sales $ 988,860 - $ 988,860

$ 1,052,044 - $ 1,052,044 Cost of sales 785,422 (8,830) 776,592

861,785 (11,156) 850,629 Gross profit 203,438 8,830 212,268

190,259 11,156 201,415 Operating expenses (a) 167,919 (2,100) 165,819

184,863 (24,834) 160,029 Productivity and transformation costs 26,435 (26,435) -

20,205 (20,205) - Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net - - -

29,701 (29,701) - Proceeds from insurance claim (2,562) 2,562 -

- - - Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds - - -

4,334 (4,334) - Operating income (loss) 11,646 34,803 46,449

(48,844) 90,230 41,386 Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 13,603 (3,957) 9,646

10,713 (1,029) 9,684 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 489 9,689 10,178

(4,869) 14,401 9,532 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (3,101) 29,071 25,970

(54,874) 76,858 21,984 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (104,884) 104,884 -

(49,052) 49,052 - Net (loss) income (107,985) 133,955 25,970

(103,926) 125,910 21,984















Diluted net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations (0.03) 0.28 0.25

(0.53) 0.74 0.21 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations (1.01) 1.01 -

(0.47) 0.47 - Diluted net (loss) income per common share (1.04) 1.28 0.25

(1.00) 1.21 0.21















Detail of Adjustments:

















Six Months Ended

December 31, 2019





Six Months Ended

December 31, 2018

SKU rationalization

$ 3,916





$ 1,530

Plant closure related costs

2,559





3,319

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

2,355





6,307

Cost of sales

8,830





11,156

















Gross profit

8,830





11,156

















Intangibles impairment

1,889





17,900

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

163





-

Litigation and related expenses

48





691

Long-lived asset impairment charge associated with plant closure

-





5,809

Plant closure related costs

-





434

Operating expenses (a)

2,100





24,834

















Productivity and transformation costs

26,435





20,205

Productivity and transformation costs

26,435





20,205

















Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

-





29,701

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

-





29,701

















Proceeds from insurance claim

(2,562)





-

Proceeds from insurance claim

(2,562)





-

















Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

-





4,334

Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds

-





4,334

















Operating income (loss)

34,803





90,230

















Loss on sale of business

1,783





-

Unrealized currency losses

1,199





1,029

Deferred financing cost write-off

975





-

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

3,957





1,029

















Income tax related adjustments

(9,689)





(14,401)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(9,689)





(14,401)

















Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$ 29,071





$ 76,858

















(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment. (b)Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net and other expense, net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency (unaudited and in thousands)













Hain Consolidated

North America

International Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/19 $ 506,784

$ 280,693

$ 226,091 Impact of foreign currency exchange 2,012

(69)

2,081 Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 12/31/19 $ 508,796

$ 280,624

Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/18 $ 533,566

$ 305,574

$ 227,992 Net sales (decline) growth on a constant currency basis (4.6)%

(8.2)%

0.1%













Hain Consolidated

North America

International Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/19 $ 988,860

$ 552,394

$ 436,466 Impact of foreign currency exchange 13,706

287

13,419 Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Six months ended 12/31/19 $ 1,002,566

$ 552,681

Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/18 $ 1,052,044

$ 596,765

$ 455,279 Net sales decline on a constant currency basis (4.7)%

(7.4)%

Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Divestitures and SKU Rationalization













Hain Consolidated

North America

International Net sales on a constant currency basis - Three months ended 12/31/19 $ 508,796

$ 280,624

$ 228,172











Net sales - Three months ended 12/31/18 $ 533,566

$ 305,574

$ 227,992 Divestitures (7,024)

(7,024)

- SKU rationalization (13,811)

(12,239)

(1,572) Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures and SKU rationalization - Three months ended 12/31/18 $ 512,731

$ 286,311

$ 226,420 Net sales (decline) growth on a constant currency

basis adjusted for divestitures and SKU rationalization (0.8)%

(2.0)%

Hain Consolidated

North America

International Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Six months ended 12/31/19 $ 1,002,566

$ 552,681

$ 449,885











Net sales - Six months ended 12/31/18 $ 1,052,044

$ 596,765

$ 455,279 Divestitures (8,955)

(8,955)

- SKU rationalization (33,281)

(26,028)

(7,253) Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures and SKU rationalization - Six months ended 12/31/18 $ 1,009,808

$ 561,782

$ 448,026 Net sales (decline) growth on a constant currency

basis adjusted for divestitures and SKU rationalization (0.7)%

(1.6)%

Adjusted EBITDA Growth at Constant Currency













Hain Consolidated

North America

International Adjusted EBITDA - Three months ended 12/31/19 $ 45,047

$ 30,141

$ 25,148 Impact of foreign currency exchange 264

(11)

276 Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 12/31/19 $ 45,311

$ 30,130

$ 25,424











Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 12/31/19 $ 508,796

$ 280,624

$ 228,172 Adjusted EBITDA growth on a constant currency basis 8.9%

10.7%

Hain Consolidated

North America

International Adjusted EBITDA - Six months ended 12/31/19 $ 77,137

$ 54,180

$ 44,859 Impact of foreign currency exchange 1,335

24

1,312 Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis -

Six months ended 12/31/19 $ 78,472

$ 54,204

$ 46,171











Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Six months ended 12/31/19 $ 1,002,566

$ 552,681

$ 449,885 Adjusted EBITDA growth on a constant currency basis 7.8%

9.8%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended (unaudited and in thousands)







North America









December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018







Operating Income $ 20,062

$ 9,563 Depreciation and amortization 4,201

4,269 Long-lived asset impairment -

1,510 Other (838)

610 EBITDA $ 23,425

$ 15,952 Productivity and transformation costs 332

2,017 SKU rationalization 3,927

1,530 Loss on sale of business 1,783

- Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 639

1,708 Plant closure related costs 35

231 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,141

International









December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018







Operating Income $ 12,899

$ 15,153 Depreciation and amortization 8,339

7,502 Long-lived asset impairment -

62 Other 367

95 EBITDA $ 21,605

$ 22,812 Productivity and transformation costs 2,056

2,349 Plant closure related costs 1,487

1,232 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,148

$ 26,393

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Six Months Ended (unaudited and in thousands)







North America









December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018







Operating Income $ 35,194

$ 14,069 Depreciation and amortization 8,549

8,544 Long-lived asset impairment -

1,503 Other (173)

565 EBITDA $ 43,570

$ 24,681 Productivity and transformation costs 2,500

3,521 SKU rationalization 3,737

1,530 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 2,518

6,307 Loss on sale of business 1,783

- Plant closure related costs 72

960 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,180

International









December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018







Operating Income $ 22,006

$ 20,813 Depreciation and amortization 16,265

15,674 Long-lived asset impairment -

4,305 Other 799

26 EBITDA $ 39,070

$ 40,818 Productivity and transformation costs 3,328

3,202 Plant closure related costs 2,282

2,331 SKU rationalization 179

- Litigation and related expenses -

19 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,859

