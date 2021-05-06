Hain Celestial Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial", "Hain" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2021. The results contained herein are presented with the Hain Pure Protein and Tilda operating segments being treated as discontinued operations. All growth comparisons are against the corresponding prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our strong third quarter results. We successfully lapped the March 2020 stock up period to deliver sales in line with our guidance, several hundred basis points of margin improvement and strong adjusted EBITDA growth. I am extremely proud of our team which continues to execute more than a full year into this challenging macro operating environment. As a result, I remain confident we will continue to see growth in our get bigger businesses, solid margin expansion and profit growth as we progress through the remainder of fiscal year 2021."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

Summary of Third Quarter Results from Continuing Operations2

Net sales decreased 11% to $492.6 million compared to the prior year period.

compared to the prior year period. When adjusted to exclude the effects of foreign exchange, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 6% compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin of 26.4%, a 244 basis point increase from the prior year period.

Adjusted gross margin of 27.4%, a 317 basis point increase from the prior year period.

Operating income of $49.6 million compared to $19.1 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income of $59.7 million compared to $45.7 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Net income of $34.3 million compared to $25.0 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted net income of $44.7 million compared to $28.8 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $73.8 million compared to $60.7 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.0%, a 400 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.34 compared to $0.24 in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted EPS of $0.44 compared to $0.28 in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Repurchased 0.2 million shares, or 0.2% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $41.86 per share.







1 This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided herein in the tables. 2 Unless otherwise noted all results included in this press release are from continuing operations.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

The Company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

North America

North America net sales in the third quarter were $287.5 million, a decrease of 10% compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 8% from the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, the decrease was primarily driven by a large program with a wholesale club which was not repeated in the current quarter and pantry stocking in the prior year quarter as a result of stay-at-home orders at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment gross profit in the third quarter was $78.5 million, a 5% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $81.8 million, a decrease of 3% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 27.3%, a 152 basis point increase from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 28.4%, a 208 basis point increase from the prior year period.

Segment operating income in the third quarter was $39.5 million, a 37% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $43.9 million, a 15% increase from the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $48.5 million, a 13% increase from the prior year period. As a percentage of sales, North America adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.9%, a 348 basis point increase from the prior year period.

International

International net sales in the third quarter were $205.1 million, a decrease of 12% compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 3% compared to the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, the decrease was mainly due to United Kingdom customer inventory reductions that were elevated in Q2 in anticipation of potential Brexit supply disruptions as well as pantry stocking in the prior year quarter as a result of stay-at-home orders at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment gross profit in the third quarter was $51.4 million, a 3% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $53.3 million, an increase of 7% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 25.1%, a 368 basis point increase from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 26.0%, a 464 basis point increase from the prior year period.

Segment operating income in the third quarter was $26.8 million, a 44% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $29.6 million, an increase of 28% from the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $36.7 million, a 19% increase from the prior year period. As a percentage of sales, International adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.9%, a 463 basis point increase from the prior year period.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

During the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company repurchased 0.2 million shares, or 0.2% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $41.86 per share for a total of $8.6 million, excluding commissions under our share repurchase program. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had remaining authorization of $109.5 million under this program.

SALE OF NORTH AMERICA NON-DAIRY BEVERAGES BRANDS, DREAM® AND WESTSOY®

On April 15, 2021, the Company completed the divestiture of its North America non-dairy beverages brands, Dream® and WestSoy®, to SunOpta Inc. for $33 million subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

FISCAL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE

The Company reaffirms its expectation for gross and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion as well as strong double-digit adjusted EBITDA and operating free cash flow growth for fiscal year 2021. For the fourth quarter fiscal year 2021, in comparison to the prior year period, the Company expects (a) strong gross margin and EBITDA margin improvement, (b) adjusted EBITDA growth near 10% and (c) 5% to 8% decline in net sales when adjusted for foreign exchange, divestitures and discontinued brands. Compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, we expect mid-single digit growth in net sales when adjusted for foreign exchange, divestitures and discontinued brands.

Webcast Presentation

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be webcast and the accompanying presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hain.com.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's®™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are predictions based on expectations and projections about future events and are not statements of historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan," "continue," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "predict," "project," "estimate," "likely," "believe," "might," "seek," "may," "will," "remain," "potential," "can," "should," "could," "future" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of the Company's strategic initiatives, including productivity and transformation, the Company's guidance for fiscal year 2021 and our future performance and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and may not be able to be realized. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). Such factors include, among others, challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of competitive products and changes to the competitive environment, changes to consumer preferences, general economic and financial market conditions, potential legal claims and other risks relating to regulatory requirements, government investigations and other regulatory enforcement actions, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, consolidation of customers or the loss of a significant customer, reliance on independent distributors, risks associated with our international sales and operations, our ability to manage our supply chain effectively, volatility in the cost of commodities, ingredients, freight and fuel, our ability to implement cost savings initiatives, the impact of our debt covenants, the potential discontinuation of LIBOR, our ability to manage our financial reporting and internal control system processes, costs incurred due to pending and future litigation, potential liability, including in connection with indemnification obligations to our former officers and members of our Board of Directors that may not be covered by insurance, potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm, impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets, our ability to consummate divestitures, the availability of organic ingredients, disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities, loss of one or more independent co-packers, disruption of our transportation systems, risks relating to the protection of intellectual property, the risk of liabilities and claims with respect to environmental matters, the reputation of our brands, our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products, and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, the Company cannot provide any assurance regarding future results, levels of activity and achievements of the Company, and neither the Company nor any person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. All forward-looking statements contained herein apply as of the date hereof or as of the date they were made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors or new methods, future events or other changes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income and its related margin, adjusted gross margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange, divestitures and discontinued brands, adjusted EBITDA and its related margin and operating free cash flow. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided herein in the tables. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

Certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include income taxes, interest expense, stock-based compensation, impairments, gains or losses on sales of businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency, divestitures and discontinued brands to understand the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company's management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period-to-period.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, equity in net (income) loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency gains and losses, productivity and transformation costs, proceeds from an insurance claim, impairment of long-lived assets and intangibles, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, litigation and related expenses, plant closure related costs, SKU rationalization and inventory write-downs and other adjustments. The Company's management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation.

The Company defines operating free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less purchases of property, plant and equipment. The Company views operating free cash flow as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands)

















March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,014

$ 37,771

Accounts receivable, net 190,737

170,969

Inventories 313,898

248,170

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,648

95,690

Assets held for sale -

8,334

Total current assets 596,297

560,934 Property, plant and equipment, net 311,342

289,256 Goodwill

877,723

861,958 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 324,791

346,462 Investments and joint ventures 17,342

17,439 Operating lease right-of-use assets 90,130

88,165 Other assets 22,263

24,238

Total assets $ 2,239,888

$ 2,188,452 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 210,223

$ 171,009

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 120,498

124,045

Current portion of long-term debt 699

1,656

Liabilities related to assets held for sale -

3,567

Total current liabilities 331,420

300,277 Long-term debt, less current portion 255,540

281,118 Deferred income taxes 36,103

51,849 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 83,564

82,962 Other noncurrent liabilities 31,579

28,692

Total liabilities 738,206

744,898

Total stockholders' equity 1,501,682

1,443,554

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,239,888

$ 2,188,452

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Third Quarter

Third Quarter Year to Date

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net sales $ 492,604

$ 553,297

$ 1,519,649

$ 1,542,157 Cost of sales 362,698

420,902

1,140,614

1,206,324 Gross profit 129,906

132,395

379,035

335,833 Selling, general and administrative expenses 74,223

85,447

236,995

245,205 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,145

3,174

6,771

9,446 Productivity and transformation costs 4,553

11,514

12,371

37,949 Proceeds from insurance claim (592)

(400)

(592)

(2,962) Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment -

13,525

57,676

15,414 Operating income 49,577

19,135

65,814

30,781 Interest and other financing expense, net 2,030

4,037

6,820

15,068 Other expense (income), net 1,566

(260)

(852)

2,312 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in net

(income) loss of equity-method investees 45,981

15,358

59,846

13,401 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 11,797

(10,242)

33,197

(9,753) Equity in net (income) loss of equity-method investees (70)

564

1,025

1,219 Net income from continuing operations $ 34,254

$ 25,036

$ 25,624

$ 21,935 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

(697)

11,255

(105,581) Net income (loss) $ 34,254

$ 24,339

$ 36,879

$ (83,646)















Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic net income per common share from continuing operations $ 0.34

$ 0.24

$ 0.25

$ 0.21 Basic net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations -

(0.01)

0.11

(1.01) Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.34

$ 0.23

$ 0.36

$ (0.80)















Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations $ 0.34

$ 0.24

$ 0.25

$ 0.21 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations -

(0.01)

0.11

(1.01) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.34

$ 0.23

$ 0.36

$ (0.80)















Shares used in the calculation of net income (loss) per common share:













Basic 99,831

104,032

100,502

104,192 Diluted 101,596

104,337

101,385

104,489

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands)

















Third Quarter

Third Quarter Year to Date

2021

2020

2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income (loss) $ 34,254

$ 24,339

$ 36,879

$ (83,646) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

(697)

11,255

(105,581) Net income from continuing operations 34,254

25,036

25,624

21,935 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided

by operating activities from continuing operations:













Depreciation and amortization 12,814

12,927

37,768

40,069 Deferred income taxes 3,124

(3,880)

3,216

(9,035) Equity in net (income) loss of equity-method investees (70)

564

1,025

1,219 Stock-based compensation, net 3,698

3,761

11,888

9,581 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment -

13,525

57,676

15,414 Other non-cash items, net 2,259

(326)

494

2,335 (Decrease) increase in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (11,198)

(38,410)

(20,721)

(30,870) Inventories (1,792)

37,891

(60,304)

47,280 Other current assets 769

8,407

56,487

10,302 Other assets and liabilities 85

76

(952)

(1,166) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,956)

(12,627)

34,316

(42,972) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 41,987

46,944

146,517

64,092 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property, plant and equipment (23,391)

(17,624)

(53,062)

(46,961) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net and other 22,667

1,308

27,094

14,428 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (724)

(16,316)

(25,968)

(32,533) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 56,000

50,000

206,000

197,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (94,000)

(9,000)

(231,000)

(254,500) Repayments under term loan -

-

-

(206,250) (Repayments) proceeds from discontinued operations entities -

(4,682)

-

305,247 Repayments of other debt, net (206)

(1,001)

(1,917)

(1,502) Share repurchases (8,562)

(57,406)

(80,298)

(57,406) Shares withheld for payment of employee payroll taxes (2,018)

(522)

(3,741)

(1,506) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (48,786)

(22,611)

(110,956)

(18,917) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash from continuing operations (84)

(3,492)

5,650

(2,110) CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS













Cash used in operating activities -

(459)

-

(6,146) Cash (used in) provided by investing activities -

(4,223)

-

297,592 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities -

4,682

-

(299,418) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash from discontinued operations -

-

-

(537) Net cash flows used in discontinued operations -

-

-

(8,509) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,607)

4,525

15,243

2,023 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 60,621

37,024

37,771

39,526 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 53,014

$ 41,549

$ 53,014

$ 41,549

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands)

















North America

International

Corporate/Other

Hain Consolidated Net Sales













Net sales - Q3 FY21 $ 287,500

$ 205,104

$ -

$ 492,604 Net sales - Q3 FY20 $ 320,440

$ 232,857

$ -

$ 553,297 % change - FY21 net sales vs. FY20 net sales (10.3)%

(11.9)%





(11.0)%















Gross Profit













Q3 FY21













Gross profit $ 78,513

$ 51,393

$ -

$ 129,906 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 3,272

1,954

-

5,226 Adjusted gross profit $ 81,785

$ 53,347

$ -

$ 135,132 Gross margin 27.3%

25.1%





26.4% Adjusted gross margin 28.4%

26.0%





27.4%















Q3 FY20













Gross profit $ 82,626

$ 49,769

$ -

$ 132,395 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 1,873

-

-

1,873 Adjusted gross profit $ 84,499

$ 49,769

$ -

$ 134,268 Gross margin 25.8%

21.4%





23.9% Adjusted gross margin 26.4%

21.4%





24.3%















Operating income (loss)













Q3 FY21













Operating income (loss) $ 39,492

$ 26,774

$ (16,689)

$ 49,577 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 4,438

2,798

2,856

10,092 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 43,930

$ 29,572

$ (13,833)

$ 59,669 Operating income margin 13.7%

13.1%





10.1% Adjusted operating income margin 15.3%

14.4%





12.1%















Q3 FY20













Operating income (loss) $ 28,873

$ 18,660

$ (28,398)

$ 19,135 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 9,202

4,512

12,824

26,538 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 38,075

$ 23,172

$ (15,574)

$ 45,673 Operating income margin 9.0%

8.0%





3.5% Adjusted operating income margin 11.9%

10.0%





8.3%















(1)See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands)

















North America

International

Corporate/Other

Hain Consolidated Net Sales













Net sales - Q3 FY21 YTD $ 850,780

$ 668,869

$ -

$ 1,519,649 Net sales - Q3 FY20 YTD $ 872,834

$ 669,323

$ -

$ 1,542,157 % change - FY21 net sales vs. FY20 net sales (2.5)%

(0.1)%





(1.5)%















Gross Profit













Q3 FY21 YTD













Gross profit $ 231,813

$ 147,222

$ -

$ 379,035 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 6,438

3,869

-

10,307 Adjusted gross profit $ 238,251

$ 151,091

$ -

$ 389,342 Gross margin 27.2%

22.0%





24.9% Adjusted gross margin 28.0%

22.6%





25.6%















Q3 FY20 YTD













Gross profit $ 209,956

$ 125,877

$ -

$ 335,833 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 8,037

2,666

-

10,703 Adjusted gross profit $ 217,993

$ 128,543

$ -

$ 346,536 Gross margin 24.1%

18.8%





21.8% Adjusted gross margin 25.0%

19.2%





22.5%















Operating income (loss)













Q3 FY21 YTD













Operating income (loss) $ 105,188

$ 8,144

$ (47,518)

$ 65,814 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 8,929

63,792

7,981

80,702 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 114,117

$ 71,936

$ (39,537)

$ 146,516 Operating income margin 12.4%

1.2%





4.3% Adjusted operating income margin 13.4%

10.8%





9.6%















Q3 FY20 YTD













Operating income (loss) $ 64,067

$ 40,666

$ (73,952)

$ 30,781 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 18,063

10,503

32,775

61,341 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 82,130

$ 51,169

$ (41,177)

$ 92,122 Operating income margin 7.3%

6.1%





2.0% Adjusted operating income margin 9.4%

7.6%





6.0%















(1)See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Third Quarter

2021 GAAP Adjustments 2021 Adjusted

2020 GAAP Adjustments 2020 Adjusted















Net sales $ 492,604 $ - $ 492,604

$ 553,297 $ - $ 553,297 Cost of sales 362,698 (5,226) 357,472

420,902 (1,873) 419,029 Gross profit 129,906 5,226 135,132

132,395 1,873 134,268 Operating expenses (a) 76,368 (905) 75,463

102,146 (13,551) 88,595 Productivity and transformation costs 4,553 (4,553) -

11,514 (11,514) - Proceeds from insurance claim (592) 592 -

(400) 400 - Operating income 49,577 10,092 59,669

19,135 26,538 45,673 Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 3,596 (2,346) 1,250

3,777 679 4,456 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 11,797 1,950 13,747

(10,242) 22,129 11,887 Net income from continuing operations 34,254 10,488 44,742

25,036 3,730 28,766 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - -

(697) 697 - Net income 34,254 10,488 44,742

24,339 4,427 28,766















Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations 0.34 0.10 0.44

0.24 0.04 0.28 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations - - -

(0.01) 0.01 - Diluted net income per common share 0.34 0.10 0.44

0.23 0.05 0.28















Detail of Adjustments:

















Q3 FY21





Q3 FY20

Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs

$ 3,560





$ 511

Plant closure related costs

1,666





-

SKU rationalization and inventory write-down

-





1,362

Cost of sales

5,226





1,873

















Gross profit

5,226





1,873

















Litigation and related expenses

644





-

Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs

263





26

Plant closure related costs

(2)





-

Long-lived asset impairment

-





5,875

Intangibles impairment

-





7,650

Operating expenses (a)

905





13,551

















Productivity and transformation costs

4,553





11,514

Productivity and transformation costs

4,553





11,514

















Proceeds from insurance claim

(592)





(400)

Proceeds from insurance claim

(592)





(400)

















Operating income

10,092





26,538

















Unrealized currency losses (gains)

442





(1,011)

Loss on sale of businesses

1,904





332

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

2,346





(679)

















Income tax related adjustments

(1,950)





(22,129)

Benefit for income taxes

(1,950)





(22,129)

















Net income from continuing operations

$ 10,488





$ 3,730















(a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment. (b) Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net and other expense, net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Third Quarter Year to Date

2021 GAAP Adjustments 2021 Adjusted

2020 GAAP Adjustments 2020 Adjusted















Net sales $ 1,519,649 $ - $ 1,519,649

$ 1,542,157 $ - $ 1,542,157 Cost of sales 1,140,614 (10,307) 1,130,307

1,206,324 (10,703) 1,195,621 Gross profit 379,035 10,307 389,342

335,833 10,703 346,536 Operating expenses (a) 301,442 (58,616) 242,826

270,065 (15,651) 254,414 Productivity and transformation costs 12,371 (12,371) -

37,949 (37,949) - Proceeds from insurance claim (592) 592 -

(2,962) 2,962 - Operating income 65,814 80,702 146,516

30,781 61,341 92,122 Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 5,968 (758) 5,210

17,380 (3,278) 14,102 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 33,197 215 33,412

(9,753) 31,818 22,065 Net income from continuing operations 25,624 81,245 106,869

21,935 32,801 54,736 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 11,255 (11,255) -

(105,581) 105,581 - Net income (loss) 36,879 69,990 106,869

(83,646) 138,382 54,736















Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations 0.25 0.80 1.05

0.21 0.31 0.52 Diluted net income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations 0.11 (0.11) -

(1.01) 1.01 - Diluted net income (loss) per common share 0.36 0.69 1.05

(0.80) 1.32 0.52















Detail of Adjustments:

















Q3 FY21 YTD





Q3 FY20 YTD

Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs

$ 7,275





$ 2,866

Plant closure related costs

2,721





2,559

SKU rationalization and inventory write-down

311





5,278

Cost of sales

10,307





10,703

















Gross profit

10,307





10,703

















Long-lived asset impairment

57,676





5,875

Litigation and related expenses

644





48

Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs

263





189

Plant closure related costs

33





-

Intangibles impairment

-





9,539

Operating expenses (a)

58,616





15,651

















Productivity and transformation costs

12,371





37,949

Productivity and transformation costs

12,371





37,949

















Proceeds from insurance claim

(592)





(2,962)

Proceeds from insurance claim

(592)





(2,962)

















Operating income

80,702





61,341

















Unrealized currency (gains) losses

(535)





188

Loss on sale of businesses

1,293





2,115

Deferred financing cost write-off

-





975

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

758





3,278

















Income tax related adjustments

(215)





(31,818)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(215)





(31,818)

















Net income from continuing operations

$ 81,245





$ 32,801

















(a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment. (b) Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net and other expense, net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Adjusted Net Sales Growth (unaudited and in thousands)











Q3 FY21 North America

International

Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 287,500

$ 205,104

$ 492,604 Divestitures and discontinued brands (320)

(4,144)

(4,464) Impact of foreign currency exchange (2,042)

(15,428)

(17,470) Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures and discontinued brands $ 285,138

$ 185,532

$ 470,670











Q3 FY20









Net sales $ 320,440

$ 232,857

$ 553,297 Divestitures and discontinued brands (10,717)

(42,462)

(53,179) Net sales adjusted for divestitures and discontinued

brands $ 309,723

$ 190,395

$ 500,118











Net sales decline (10.3)%

(11.9)%

(11.0)% Impact of divestitures and discontinued brands 3.0%

15.9%

8.2% Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.6)%

(6.6)%

(3.2)% Net sales decline on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures and discontinued brands (7.9)%

(2.6)%

(6.0)%























Q3 FY21 YTD North America

International

Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 850,780

$ 668,869

$ 1,519,649 Divestitures and discontinued brands (4,105)

(5,052)

(9,157) Impact of foreign currency exchange (2,144)

(35,133)

(37,277) Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures and discontinued brands $ 844,531

$ 628,684

$ 1,473,215











Q3 FY20 YTD









Net sales $ 872,834

$ 669,323

$ 1,542,157 Divestitures and discontinued brands (44,120)

(48,122)

(92,242) Net sales adjusted for divestitures and discontinued

brands $ 828,714

$ 621,201

$ 1,449,915











Net sales decline (2.5)%

(0.1)%

(1.5)% Impact of divestitures and discontinued brands 4.7%

6.5%

5.5% Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.2)%

(5.2)%

(2.4)% Net sales growth on a constant currency basis adjusted for

divestitures and discontinued brands 2.0%

1.2%

1.6%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands)

















Third Quarter

Third Quarter Year to Date

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net income (loss) $ 34,254

$ 24,339

$ 36,879

$ (83,646) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

(697)

11,255

(105,581) Net income from continuing operations $ 34,254

$ 25,036

$ 25,624

$ 21,935















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 11,797

(10,242)

33,197

(9,753) Interest expense, net 1,327

3,332

4,781

11,884 Depreciation and amortization 12,814

12,927

37,768

40,069 Equity in net (income) loss of equity-method investees (70)

564

1,025

1,219 Stock-based compensation, net 3,698

3,761

11,888

9,581 Unrealized currency losses (gains) 442

(1,011)

(535)

188 Productivity and transformation costs 3,915

10,967

10,428

37,402 Proceeds from insurance claim (592)

(400)

(592)

(2,962) Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment -

13,525

57,676

15,414 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 3,598

537

7,313

3,055 Loss on sale of businesses 1,904

332

1,293

2,115 Litigation and related expenses 644

-

644

48 Plant closure related costs 21

-

17

2,354 SKU rationalization and inventory write-down -

1,362

311

5,278 Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,752

$ 60,690

$ 190,838

$ 137,827

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment (unaudited and in thousands)

















North America

International

Corporate/

Other

Hain Consolidated Q3 FY21













Operating income (loss) $ 39,492

$ 26,774

$ (16,689)

$ 49,577 Depreciation and amortization 4,432

7,688

694

12,814 Productivity and transformation costs 1,129

621

2,165

3,915 Proceeds from insurance claim -

-

(592)

(592) Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 2,591

1,007

-

3,598 Plant closure related costs 21

-

-

21 Loss on sale of businesses -

1,050

854

1,904 Litigation and related expenses -

-

644

644 Other 842

(394)

1,423

1,871 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,507

$ 36,746

$ (11,501)

$ 73,752















Net sales $ 287,500

$ 205,104





$ 492,604 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.9%

17.9%





15.0%

















North America

International

Corporate/

Other

Hain Consolidated Q3 FY20













Operating income (loss) $ 28,873

$ 18,660

$ (28,398)

$ 19,135 Depreciation and amortization 4,240

7,993

694

12,927 Productivity and transformation costs 5,000

941

5,026

10,967 Proceeds from insurance claim -

-

(400)

(400) Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 2,303

3,571

7,651

13,525 SKU rationalization and inventory write-down 1,362

-

-

1,362 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 537

-

-

537 Loss on sale of businesses 253

-

79

332 Other 352

(238)

2,191

2,305 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,920

$ 30,927

$ (13,157)

$ 60,690















Net sales $ 320,440

$ 232,857





$ 553,297 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.4%

13.3%





11.0%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment (unaudited and in thousands)

















North America

International

Corporate/

Other

Hain Consolidated Q3 FY21 YTD













Operating income (loss) $ 105,188

$ 8,144

$ (47,518)

$ 65,814 Depreciation and amortization 12,693

22,969

2,106

37,768 Productivity and transformation costs 2,434

3,595

4,399

10,428 Proceeds from insurance claim -

-

(592)

(592) Long-lived asset impairment (11)

56,104

1,583

57,676 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 4,413

2,900

-

7,313 SKU rationalization and inventory write-down 311

-

-

311 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses 205

(294)

1,382

1,293 Litigation and related expenses -

-

644

644 Plant closure related costs (7)

24

-

17 Other 2,002

2,181

5,983

10,166 Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,228

$ 95,623

$ (32,013)

$ 190,838















Net sales $ 850,780

$ 668,869





$ 1,519,649 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.0%

14.3%





12.6%

















North America

International

Corporate/

Other

Hain Consolidated Q3 FY20 YTD













Operating income (loss) $ 64,067

$ 40,666

$ (73,952)

$ 30,781 Depreciation and amortization 12,789

24,258

3,022

40,069 Productivity and transformation costs 7,500

4,269

25,633

37,402 Proceeds from insurance claim -

-

(2,962)

(2,962) Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 2,303

3,571

9,540

15,414 SKU rationalization and inventory write-down 5,099

179

-

5,278 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 3,055

-

-

3,055 Loss on sale of businesses 2,036

-

79

2,115 Plant closure related costs 72

2,282

-

2,354 Litigation and related expenses -

-

48

48 Other 180

562

3,531

4,273 Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,101

$ 75,787

$ (35,061)

$ 137,827















Net sales $ 872,834

$ 669,323





$ 1,542,157 Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.1%

11.3%





8.9%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Operating Free Cash Flow (unaudited and in thousands)

















Third Quarter

Third Quarter Year to Date

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 41,987

$ 46,944

$ 146,517

$ 64,092 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (23,391)

(17,624)

(53,062)

(46,961) Operating free cash flow from continuing operations $ 18,596

$ 29,320

$ 93,455

$ 17,131

