Hain Celestial to Participate in June 2021 Conferences
May 25, 2021, 16:05 ET
LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial", "Hain" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today announced that the Company is participating in the following June conferences:
- June 2, 2021: Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference: Hain is hosting a fireside chat discussion at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.
- June 3, 2021: Piper Sandler 41st Annual Consumer Conference: Hain is hosting a fireside chat discussion at 9:45 AM Eastern Time.
- June 16, 2021: Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit: Hain is hosting a fireside chat discussion at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.
- June 23, 2021: Jefferies Consumer Conference: Hain is hosting a fireside chat discussion at 8:35 AM Eastern Time.
The webcasts can be accessed on Hain Celestial's website at www.hain.com under Investor Relations and the Press & Events section.
About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's®™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.
