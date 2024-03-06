Hain Celestial to Showcase Garden Veggie™ Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips & Earth's Best® Smoothie Benefits Innovation at Natural Products Expo West 2024

Company to Also Feature Innovative Global Packaging Solutions at Booth #404 in Hall A

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you (BFY) brands, announced today that it will showcase several breakthrough innovations across its global portfolio at Expo West 2024 held March 12-16 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Located in Booth #404, Hain will be sampling Garden Veggie™ Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips, as well as highlighting Earth's Best® Organic Support Smoothies and new sustainable packaging solutions from the Ella's Kitchen® & Celestial Seasonings® brands.

"We are excited to exhibit once again at Expo and shine a spotlight on our latest advancements in better-for-you food and sustainable packaging," said Arlene Karan, Chief Global Regulatory, R&D & Quality Officer at Hain Celestial. "We'll also be highlighting leading brands from our global portfolio that are available in more than 75 countries worldwide. Our company purpose is to inspire healthier living and we consistently strive to create products that support our consumer's healthy lifestyle goals."

Featured at Hain Booth #404

Garden Veggie ™ Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips - Garden Veggie Snacks, the trailblazer in better-for-you snacking, recently launched its first better-for-you flavored tortilla chip. Flavor Burst delivers irresistible taste and an unmistakable crunch in Nacho Cheese and Zesty Ranch flavors. The tortilla chips are certified gluten-free and combine the goodness of five kinds of vegetables (spinach, beet, red bell pepper, carrot and tomato) and other wholesome ingredients, such as non-GMO corn. They also have no artificial flavors and no artificial preservatives.

Earth's Best® Organic Support Smoothies – Earth's Best introduced a new line of delicious yogurt smoothies with functional benefits. The smoothies offer the perfect combination of taste & nutrition, providing little ones with essential vitamins and minerals that support overall growth and development. The line is available in four varieties that support Bone, Digestive, Immunity & Brain health.

Additionally, Hain will be featuring innovation from The Greek Gods® yogurt, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Alba Botanica® sun care and Live Clean® personal care.

Hain Celestial's Global Impact Progress

With a strong dedication to sustainability, Hain Celestial is proud to also share the company's latest initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental impact globally. From sustainable packaging solutions, specifically by Ella's Kitchen® & Celestial Seasonings®, to setting science-based emissions reduction targets, the company is taking significant steps to contribute to a more sustainable future and sharing key milestones achieved in its published 2023 Impact Report.

To learn more about how Hain is Inspiring Healthier Living™ through better-for-you brands and making a positive impact on people, communities and the planet visit www.hain.com.

About Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities, and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie™ Snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and toddler foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Imagine® and New Covent Garden® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group