Hain Celestial Unveils Refreshed Logo, Purpose and Values

Updated Corporate Identity Reflects Company's Transformation For Future Growth

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN) revealed today its new company logo and corporate identity at its Investor Day event in New York City. The release was a part of the company's larger unveiling of its Hain Reimagined strategy, a multiyear transformation plan to deliver sustainable profitable growth.

"Our new corporate identity represents our vision of Hain's future as a leading global manufacturer of better-for-you brands and marks a significant turning point in our company's 30-year history," said Hain Celestial President and CEO Wendy Davidson.

The Hain Way

Today, the company also introduced "The Hain Way," which encompasses Hain's new purpose, mission, vision and values.

  • Purpose: Hain exists to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands.
  • Mission: Our mission is to build purpose-driven brands that make healthier living more attainable by empowering our people, engaging our partners, and living our values.
  • Vision: To be the global growth leader of better-for-you brands.
  • Values: Own It, Be Curious, Win Together, Foster Inclusion.

"After thoughtful planning and feedback received from our teams around the world, 'The Hain Way' articulates our company ethos and what brings us together as One Hain Team," added Davidson.  "As we transform into a globally integrated enterprise, our focused portfolio of better-for-you brands enables us to deliver on our purpose and our ability to meet the evolving needs of our consumers and customers."

The release of the new logo and corporate identity is another step supporting the company's multiyear transformation, Hain Reimagined. In August, Hain announced the location of its new global headquarters and Hub and Spoke work model. In September, the company announced changes to its board and leadership team with the appointment of a new board member and CFO.

The logo will be implemented across Hain's digital platforms, including its website and corporate social media handles, as well as in office and manufacturing locations over the coming months. The company will also hold global training workshops with employees to embed The Hain Way into the organization to further build upon its strong corporate culture.

About Hain Celestial Group
Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities, and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby, beverages, meal components, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie® Snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby food, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group

