Hain Celestial Ushers in a Healthier Start to the Year with Better-For-You, Convenient Options

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we step into the New Year, Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, is helping consumers more easily embrace a healthier lifestyle with its wide range of delicious and convenient better-for-you snacking, beverage and meal prep solutions.

Hain has more than 30 years of focused expertise in the better-for-you space and collaborates with nutrition experts, pediatricians and a team of R&D experts to ensure its products are made with quality ingredients, only use flavor and colors from natural sources, and are prepared thoughtfully.

As 20% of Americans resolve to eat healthier in 2025¹, Hain's commitment to better-for-you is stronger than ever, making it easier for everyone to start the year on the right foot.

Elevate Snacking

Kickstart the New Year with better-for-you snacking options that satisfy your cravings.

Elevate football season snacking with a bowl of better-for-you Garden Veggie™ Flavor Burst™ Nacho Cheese or Zesty Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, the No. 1 selling better-for-you salty snack new product in 2024². They are certified gluten-free and combine the goodness of five kinds of vegetables (spinach, beet, red bell pepper, carrot and tomato) among other wholesome ingredients, such as Non-GMO corn, with no artificial flavors and no artificial preservatives.

As routines are re-established in January, on-the-go snacks are a lifesaver for busy parents. Earth's Best® Toddler Snacks are the No. 1 natural and organic toddler snack brand³, and Organic Veggie Puffs available in Original and Cheddar flavors are a tasty, organic snack to keep on hand.

Make eating vegetables easier with TERRA® chips, the No. 1 vegetable chip brand4, which are gluten free, Non-GMO, and are made with hand-selected ingredients such as sweet potatoes, peppery parsnips, golden kettle potatoes and mildly sweet batatas that are sliced, crisped and seasoned to perfection. Try Original with Sea Salt, Blue, Mediterranean or Terra Screamin' Hot flavors.

Drink Well

Warm up with unique and distinctive teas in the wellness category.

Celestial Seasonings® has more than 50 years of expertise in the specialty bagged tea category, and the brand's latest tea innovations – Lemon Honey Drop and Sleepytime® Biotin Beauty Rest – are Non-GMO Project verified with functional benefits for consumers. Lemon Honey Drop is a caffeine-free herbal tea that combines lemon and honey with 10% daily value of vitamin C in every cup. Sleepytime® Biotin Beauty Rest is caffeine free and features the beloved Sleepytime® blend with added biotin (vitamin B7) to complement your self-care routine. Another favorite for the New Year is Sleepytime® Melatonin, which is caffeine free and features the same Sleepytime® blend with added melatonin to help with occasional sleeplessness.

Well-Balanced Meal Prep

Start your New Year's resolutions on the right foot by enhancing meal prep with better-for-you ingredients.

Soup season is in full swing, and the more than 50 varieties of Imagine® soups and broths are the perfect match for a chilly day. Enjoy them as a standalone soup or cook with them to elevate another better-for-you dish. The Organic Vegetarian No-Chicken Broth is made with fresh vegetables and perfect to add to any Veganuary menu. The majority of this brand is USDA-certified organic, Non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy free. The brand also has many vegan options.

Soup season is in full swing, and the more than 50 varieties of Imagine® soups and broths are the perfect match for a chilly day. Enjoy them as a standalone soup or cook with them to elevate another better-for-you dish. The Organic Vegetarian No-Chicken Broth is made with fresh vegetables and perfect to add to any Veganuary menu. The majority of this brand is USDA-certified organic, Non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy free. The brand also has many vegan options.

Earth's Best® Organic Pouches are a convenient way to incorporate yummy and wholesome foods into your little one's diet. Nutritious meals include Beef Medley, made with real organic beef, carrots and potatoes and Chicken Casserole, made with real organic chicken, veggies and grains. Incorporate dark leafy greens blended with yummy organic fruits with our Apple Strawberry Spinach pouch, and for 2+ year olds, Earth's Best Brain Support Smoothie is made with real apple, raspberry and avocado and includes functional benefits with choline and DHA nutrients for brain support.

The Greek Gods® Yogurt brings the delicious taste and silky-smooth texture of Greek-style yogurt without the tang. Top the Traditional Plain Yogurt with a favorite fruit, honey or granola for a nice breakfast or a great addition to lunch.

Consumers can stock up on these better-for-you family favorites at destinations nationwide, including Walmart, Amazon, and Target.

About The Hain Celestial Group

