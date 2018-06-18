Hainan Airlines Collaborates with Universal Studios to Host DreamWorks Theater Featuring Flight Activity

Fascinatingly, the DreamWorks Theater featuring flight served by the third KungFu Panda liveried aircraft and all the flight attendants have worn the new fifth uniform to introduce the opening information of DreamWorks Theater as well as sharing dedicated Po fans, Universal Studio brochures, Universal Studio ticket worth $129 to every passenger. In addition, the entertainment project has been revealed on this flight that is the new film Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest, which recounts Po's perilous mission to deliver the rare and precious Liquid of Limitless Power to the Palace.

As all known, this is the second splendid cooperation between Hainan Airlines and The Universal. In recent years. Hainan Airlines has gradually matured its layout of international routes as well as improved construction of global branding. Meanwhile, total four KungFu Panda liveried aircrafts have been created since Hainan Airlines and The Universal reached branding cooperation in 2016, greatly welcomed by a large number of tourists, activation enthusiasts as well. As a well-popularized worldwide tourism attraction, Universal Studio Hollywood has newly developed DreamWorks Theater project with appearing the KungFu Panda as protagonist in this year.

With Po's new dream on the KungFu Panda liveried aircraft, Hainan Airlines graciously invites passengers to participate in the opening of the DreamWorks Theater. In the meantime, this year remarks the 10th anniversary of Hainan Airlines entering North American market. Hainan Airlines has enjoyed the rapid development on North American route network over the past decade. Since the launching of Chengdu-Los Angeles route on March 15, 2017, Hainan Airlines has now opened twelve routes from domestic key first- and second-tier cities to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle, San Jose, Chicago, Boston and New York. In addition, with the Shenzhen = Tianjin = Vancouver route launched on May 25 and Beijing = Toronto, Beijing = Calgary routes in Canada, Hainan Airlines has opened a total of 15 routes in North America for Chinese and North American travelers, offering tremendous convenience as well as greatly promoting cultural exchanges.

