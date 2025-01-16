Hainan Airlines selects Sabre's fares optimization technology to maximize revenue from international sales

SINGAPORE and HAINAN, China, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced a new long-term agreement with Hainan Airlines. The carrier, which is one of the largest in China, will use Sabre's Fares Manager and Contract Manager to efficiently manage and optimize international fares, helping to ensure competitiveness in the global market.

As a prominent Chinese airline, which has been awarded the SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline for 13 consecutive years since 2011, Hainan Airlines is expanding its international footprint. Sabre's advanced technology will play a pivotal role in supporting these growth plans by enhancing the airline's ability to monitor and adjust fares dynamically to maximize revenue opportunities.

"As we resume routes and launch new ones, having the right fare structure across our global network is crucial to our growth strategy," said Zhu Li, General Manager of the International Department, Hainan Airlines Marketing Committee. "We're pleased to expand our partnership with Sabre, whose advanced technology solutions are supporting our growth strategy and helping us to effectively manage and optimize our fares. This collaboration is a key component of our commitment to providing competitive and high-quality value to our passengers worldwide."

Hainan Airlines flies routes across China and the world. Established in 1993, it has recently taken delivery of new aircraft and added new routes to its network. Fares Manager will bring integrated end-to-end automation and intelligence to its pricing strategy across new, existing, and resumed routes.

"We're delighted to strengthen our relationship with Hainan Airlines with this new agreement," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions, Airline Sales. "This partnership will enable Hainan Airlines to navigate the complexities of global fare structures with greater agility and precision, reinforcing our commitment to driving innovation and success through leading technology for our airline customers."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Hainan Airlines

Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "Hainan Airlines") was established in January, 1993 in Hainan Province, China's largest special economic zone and free trade port. Hainan Airlines is committed to providing passengers with comprehensive and seamless airline services and creating a safe and comfortable travel experience. In the first half of 2024, Hainan Airlines and its subsidiaries operated more than 1,400 domestic and international routes, including nearly 1,300 domestic routes, covering all provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the central government in the Chinese mainland, as well as 100 international and regional routes to 39 overseas cities, including scheduled passenger flights, passenger charter flights, and passenger-to-cargo flights, covering Asia, Europe, Africa, North America and Oceania regions. Hainan Airlines has also actively responded to The Belt and Road Initiative by focusing on building a world-class airline network. Hainan Airlines and its subsidiaries have established operational bases and branches in 22 cities including Haikou, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. From 1993 until now, Hainan Airlines has been operating safely for 31 years and maintains an excellent operational record. In February 2024, Hainan Airlines was awarded the "One Star Flight Safety Diamond Award" by the Civil Aviation Administration of China for achieving 10 million consecutive hours of safe flight which is a great achievement. Hainan Airlines is the first and only SKYTRAX 5-Star airline in the Chinese Mainland, who has been awarded the SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline for 13 consecutive years since 2011.This honor is Hainan Airlines highest level of recognition for our outstanding service, and also represents praise from the passengers for our high quality services.

