Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival Meets Worldwide Tourists in Its New Image

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival, one of the most important tourism consumption events in China, will have its grand opening on November 22. And Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports is one of the organizers for this activity. In this month-long event with the theme of all-for-one tourism, Hainan will present more than 200 wonderful activities through which Hainan is cultivating a fun festival to engage more worldwide tourists and boost young people's passion for the event.

The carnival consists of four parts like 14 major activities including the opening ceremony, joyful all-for-one-tourism-themed month, etc. Six attractions are highlighted this year: rich activities in a higher degree and a larger scale, featuring "tourism+culture" and "tourism+sports"; cultural content and artistic elements through activities like "Artistic Performance Week"; exhibitions and events to strengthen each other mutually and boost tourism consumption; online and offline promotions via multiple channels; numerous participants bringing more joy to the event; and more international elements to build the carnival into a brand of tourism festival with distinct local cultural features and wide participation.

The carnival is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the People's Government of Hainan Province to serve as an integral part of Hainan International Tourism Consumption Year. This Carnival will involve more visitors, enhance tourism attractions and stimulate tourism consumption through its focuses on international elements and local cultural characteristics, so as to make the Carnival a platform for tourism cultural exchanges alongside the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road and a key to build an international tourism consumption center in Hainan.

SOURCE Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports