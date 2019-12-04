Hainan Island International Film Festival 2019 Opens, Promoting High-quality Development of the Cultural Industry

Shen Xiaoming, Deputy Secretary of CPC Hainan Provincial Committee and Governor indicated in his speech that Hainan is now speeding up the construction of the pilot free trade zone and free trade port with Chinese characteristics. With such favorable conditions, HIIFF is building a new platform for cultural exchange between Hainan and the international community. HIIFF 2019, adhering to the strategic positioning and development goal of "full-year panorama, entire-island screening, all-people viewing and whole industrial chain", has been dedicated to presenting an international, academic and never-ending film festival for all.

Established in 2018, HIIFF is the youngest among peers in China. The HIIFF 2019 has added the new "Golden Coconut Awards" Competition. At present, a total of 1,495 films from 80 countries and regions are geared up for the competition of "Golden Coconut Awards". Isabelle Huppert, a renowned French actress, is the President of the International Jury of "Golden Coconut Awards".



On HIIFF 2019, 8 sections, namely "Thule and Cape", "Now China & Echo of the World", "Panorama of China", "Film Celebrities", "Classic Comeback", "Earthly Scenes", "Winter Sunshine" and "Blazing a Trail", have been designed, in which over 200 films from 61 countries and regions will be on screen. On December 8, ten awards including the Best Film and Best Director will be unveiled on the Closing Ceremony of Hainan Island International Film Festival 2019 & Award Ceremony of "Golden Coconut Awards".

In addition, HIIFF 2019 will make the best of the beaches of Hainan Island to provide the innovative "Outdoor Beach Screening" for the public for free, through which people will have access to the four-season entire-island film tour as planned. This characteristic section has gained wide praise as it fully embodies the innovativeness, artistry and public interest of HIIFF 2019.



SOURCE The People's Government of Hainan Province