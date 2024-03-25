Haines Family Foundation Announces Plans to Sunset After 30 Years of Impact

CHATSWORTH, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Haines Family Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to supporting education, health, human service, and environmental initiatives, announced today that it has made the strategic decision to accelerate its impact and sunset after 30 years of philanthropy. "There are pressing needs and challenges now facing our communities that we look to address in a timely fashion with transformational giving," said Holly Haines, the Foundation's President. The Foundation will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025 and sunset at the end of that year.

Since its inception in 1995, the Haines Family Foundation has worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of individuals and communities across Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia area. The Foundation's mission has been to support initiatives that promote education access, improve individuals' health and well-being, and strengthen communities.

The Haines Family Foundation will have awarded close to $20 million in grants to organizations that align with its mission through its 30-year legacy. These grants have supported various initiatives, including scholarships for low-income students, healthcare, and community-based programs supporting vulnerable populations. The Foundation's support has also been extended to environmental initiatives with the purpose of preserving open space.

The decision to close the Foundation was not easy, but the Haines family feels it is time to pass the torch to the next generation of philanthropists. "We are so proud of the work that the Haines Family Foundation has accomplished over the past 30 years," said Holly Haines, the Foundation's President. "We have been fortunate to work with so many wonderful organizations doing incredible work in their communities. We hope our legacy will inspire others to make a difference in their way."

As the Foundation prepares to close its doors, it will continue to make grants through 2025. The Foundation will also work with its grantees to ensure a smooth transition and provide support as they continue their important work.

"We are committed to making sure that our grantees are able to continue their work and make a positive impact in their communities," said the Foundation's Vice President, Bill Haines, Jr. "We are grateful for the partnerships we have formed over the years and are excited to see what the future holds for the organizations we have supported."

To ensure an intentional and equitable process for the Foundation's legacy planning and spend down, the Foundation has partnered with Mattison Advisors LLC as their strategic partner to maximize impact and continue to fulfill the Foundation's legacy through transformational philanthropy.

The Haines Family Foundation has left an indelible mark on the philanthropic landscape of Burlington County, southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. As it prepares to close its doors, it does so with the knowledge that its work will continue to have a lasting impact on communities across the region.

Holly Haines

President, Haines Family Foundation

