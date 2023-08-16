Hair Care Appliances Market to Grow by USD 2,740.34 Million between 2022 to 2027 | The rise in the number of fashion-conscious consumers drives market growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hair care appliances market size is expected to grow by USD 2,740.34 million at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2022 to 2027. This surge is driven by several key factors:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Care Appliances Market 2023-2027
  • Rising Fashion Consciousness and Personal Grooming Concerns: The increasing number of fashion-conscious consumers who are seeking trendy hairstyles and grooming options is a significant driver for the growth of the hair care appliances market. As people become more focused on their appearance and personal grooming, the demand for hair care appliances like dryers, straighteners, and other styling tools increases.
  • Changing Retail Landscape: The global beauty and personal care sector has been rapidly evolving, driven by changing consumer demographics and lifestyles. The expansion of specialty stores, hypermarkets, and e-commerce platforms provides consumers with easier access to a wide range of hair care appliances, thereby boosting market growth.
  • Influence of Social Media Marketing: Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube play a crucial role in increasing product awareness and promoting hair care appliances. companies are leveraging social media for promotional activities, engaging with consumers, collaborating with online influencers, and showcasing product features through video advertising. This heightened visibility contributes to increased demand.
  • Millennial Consumer Base: Millennials, being technology-driven and well-informed about beauty trends and product launches, play a substantial role in driving market growth. Their preferences for the latest styling tools and gadgets contribute significantly to the market share of the beauty and personal care industry.
  • Technological Advancements: The incorporation of advanced technologies in hair care appliances, such as predictive heat control, ionic technology, and enhanced airflow, improves product performance and attracts consumers seeking efficient and innovative solutions for their hairstyling needs.
  • Regional Growth Opportunities: The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to contribute significantly to market growth due to changing spending patterns, rising disposable income, and increased demand for beauty products. The entrance of global players and the adoption of advanced technologies further fuel the market's expansion.

However, the market also faces challenges, such as stringent regulatory compliance leading to product recalls. Safety standards imposed by organizations like the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) can impact manufacturers, leading to higher manufacturing costs and potential disruptions in the market. Overall, the interplay of these factors,[SMQ1] [NG2]  along with the constant evolution of consumer preferences and technological innovations, will shape the hair care appliances market's growth during the forecast period. Learn how Covid-19 impacted the market growth or the drives, trends, and challenges by downloading the sample report.

Hair care appliances market

The hair care appliances market is witnessing substantial growth driven by trends of personal grooming and fashion consciousness. Changing retail dynamics and urbanization are boosting demand for innovative hairstyling solutions. Social media marketing plays a key role in creating awareness and promoting high-end hair care appliances. Technological advancements and millennial preferences for efficient hairstyling tools are driving market expansion. However, challenges like stringent safety standards exist. Understanding product segments, distribution channels, and regional trends is crucial for navigating this evolving landscape successfully

The report extensively covers the hair care appliances market with segmentation by product (dryers, straighteners, and others) distribution channel (offline and online), and region (North America, Europe, APAC and South America The report also includes an in-depth analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges. Historic market data from 2017 to 2021 is also included. To buy a complete report on the hair care appliances market, click here.

Below are some companies actively implementing various strategies to enhance their presence and competitiveness in the Hair care appliances market.

  • ABV Group Inc.
  • Conair Corp.
  • Coty Inc.
  • Dyson Group Co.
  • Elchim Spa
  • Farouk Systems Inc.
  • FHI Heat
  • Havells India Ltd.
  • JINRI
  • John Paul Mitchell Systems
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Kossof Beauty
  • LANGE
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • Panasonic Holdings Corp.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
  • Sultra Inc.
  • T3 Micro Inc.
  • The Cricket Co. LLC
  • Wellbiz Brands Inc.

These companies are implementing various strategies to enhance their presence in the market, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product launches.

Professional Haircare Products Market: The professional haircare products market share is expected to increase by USD 5.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%. The report covers professional haircare products market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (regular haircare products and natural and organic products), product (hair colorants, shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling products), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Hair Products Market: The Hair Products Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 19,431.34 million. This hair care products market extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (hair care products and hair styling products), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading market research and consulting firm, providing clients with actionable insights and data-driven solutions to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. Technavio offers over 17000 Market research reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries.

