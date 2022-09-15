Hair Care for Everyone: A Quick Glance Through GK Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Range

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Typically, there are around 12 hair types and your hair is most likely to be one of those. That being said, each hair is different from the other based on the hair history, hair care routine, climate, diet, and several other factors. This is where the concept of "skinification of hair" comes in, which implies that just like our skin, our hair is also unique, hence, the need for more personalized hair care.

A Quick Glance Through GK Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Range

Based on this notion, GK Hair has developed a range of shampoo and conditioner duos which, although target different hair concerns, are suitable for all hair types. The idea of "hair care for everyone" includes the infusion of natural ingredients without using harsh chemicals such as sulfates, parabens, glutens, phthalates, DEA, and TEA. The advanced formulation with Juvexin keratin allows products to sit well, repairing the hair bonds and keeping it hydrated, smooth and well-protected.

GK Hair's Shampoos and Conditioners contains different formulas which are particularly designed to cater to different hair types, including dryness, greasiness, color damage, frizz, sun damage, and others. Let's have a quick glance through GK Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Range and their suitability:

Moisturizing Color Protection Duo

Ideally designed for dry, damaged, and color-treated hair, the Moisturizing Duo delivers instant nourishment and gives a gentle hydration boost.

Balancing Duo

Formulated for oily hair types, this Balancing Duo works together to balance the hair's pH and control excessive oil production.

Shield Duo

Ideal for color treated hair, this moisturizing duo protects color and has added benefits of UV/UVA protection.

Gold Duo

Boost lustrous shine and nourishment in your hair with Gold Shampoo and Conditioner and say goodbye to limp, lifeless hair. Ideal for hair types lacking moisture and looking for added shine.

SOURCE GK Hair