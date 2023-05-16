Hair Care Leader Beauty by Imagination Announces New EVP of Global Sales, Jonathan Thompson-Hill

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty by Imagination (BBI), a leading manufacturer of iconic haircare including Wet Brush, Goody, Ouidad, Curls, Bio Ionic, and ACE announces today that Jonathan Thompson-Hill is appointed Executive Vice President, Global Sales effective immediately. In this new strategic role, Thompson-Hill will be responsible for leading BBI's Sales, Forecasting, and Sales Operations teams and processes to continue BBI's accelerated growth.

Jonathan Thompson-Hill, Executive Vice President, Global Sales of Beauty by Imagination

Thompson-Hill brings to BBI more than 25 years of experience and a track record of operational excellence and sales growth across multiple consumer product businesses at Beiersdorf, Reckitt Benckiser, and Proctor & Gamble. During his most recent five-year tenure as VP of US Sales for Beiersdorf he led strategic initiatives and channel strategies that doubled net sales. Previously, he spent 16 years at P&G culminating in his role as Global Sales Leader.

"We are thrilled to have Jonathan join the Executive Leadership Team as our Global Sales leader. I am confident that his extensive experience and dedication to growing brands in partnership with customers will help propel BBI to its next stage of sustained growth," says Francesca Raminella, CEO of Beauty by Imagination. "He is a key addition to our talented and diverse executive team and will play an important role in partnering with our omnichannel customer to help us deliver on our mission to boost inner confidence and joy with imaginative solutions for every hair moment."

Jonathan will focus his first months at BBI on continuing to strengthen the sales organization, enhancing operations and supply effectiveness, and executing a timely channel distribution strategy to improve customer satisfaction.

"I am proud to join the dynamic leadership team at BBI. Under Francesca Raminella's leadership, BBI has been one of the fastest growing leaders in beauty, known for innovative products that create real solutions and excitement," says Thompson-Hill. "With BBI's portfolio of iconic, category-leading brands with unique, multi-channel distribution, I am confident in what we can achieve in 2023 and beyond."

ABOUT BEAUTY BY IMAGINATION

Beauty by Imagination ("BBI") is one of the leading manufacturers of haircare products, hair tools and accessories. Based in New York, BBI develops some of the industry's most recognizable brands and high-performing products such as Goody®, Wet Brush®, Bio Ionic®, Ouidad, TWIST, CURLS, and Ace. These brands promise quality and innovation to deliver beautiful results to professionals and consumers alike.

