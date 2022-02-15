Hair Care Market In Brazil to Grow by USD 895.73 million | Technavio

Feb 15, 2022, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair care market in Brazil is set to grow by USD 895.73 mn, progressing at a CAGR of 4.19% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The hair care market in Brazil is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Influence through social media and blogging, introduction of products with an added value proposition, and rise in demand for hair care products for men will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit personal care products may threaten the growth of the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Hair Care Market in Brazil size
- Hair Care Market in Brazil trends
- Hair Care Market in Brazil industry analysis
Hair Care Market In Brazil 2022-2026: Segmentation
By product, the hair care market in Brazil has been segmented into shampoo, conditioner, hair color, and others. The shampoo segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Shampoos protect hair from dirt and polluting agents, remove dandruff, and add softness and shine to the hair. They also assist in protecting hair color. Therefore, growing disposable income; a rise in the middle-class population; and increasing urbanization, advertisements, and promotions are major factors influencing the market growth.
By distribution channel, the hair care market in Brazil has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Hair care products of varied sizes, packaging, and brands are sold through the offline distribution channel.
Hair Care Market in Brazil 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the hair care market in Brazil include Colgate-Palmolive Co., Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV, Grupo Boticario, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Moroccanoil, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
- Colgate-Palmolive Co. - The company offers a wide range of hair care products under brands such as Palmolive naturals and Sanex.
- Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV - The company offers a wide variety of hair care products under brands such as Tio Nacho and Medicasp.
- Grupo Boticario - The company offers a wide range of hair care products under brands such as Match and Siage.
Hair Care Market in Brazil 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hair care market growth in Brazil during the next five years
- Estimation of the hair care market size in Brazil and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hair care market in Brazil
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair care market vendors in Brazil
|
Hair Care Market In Brazil Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 895.73 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.96
|
Regional analysis
|
Brazil
|
Performing market contribution
|
Brazil at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Colgate-Palmolive Co., Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV, Grupo Boticario, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Moroccanoil, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV
- Grupo Boticario
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- LOreal SA
- Moroccanoil
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
- Wella Operations US LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
