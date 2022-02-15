Hair Care Market In Brazil to Grow by USD 895.73 million | Technavio

The hair care market in Brazil is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Influence through social media and blogging, introduction of products with an added value proposition, and rise in demand for hair care products for men will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit personal care products may threaten the growth of the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hair Care Market In Brazil 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the hair care market in Brazil has been segmented into shampoo, conditioner, hair color, and others. The shampoo segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Shampoos protect hair from dirt and polluting agents, remove dandruff, and add softness and shine to the hair. They also assist in protecting hair color. Therefore, growing disposable income; a rise in the middle-class population; and increasing urbanization, advertisements, and promotions are major factors influencing the market growth.

By distribution channel, the hair care market in Brazil has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Hair care products of varied sizes, packaging, and brands are sold through the offline distribution channel.

Hair Care Market in Brazil 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the hair care market in Brazil include Colgate-Palmolive Co., Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV, Grupo Boticario, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Moroccanoil, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Colgate-Palmolive Co. - The company offers a wide range of hair care products under brands such as Palmolive naturals and Sanex.

The company offers a wide variety of hair care products under brands such as Tio Nacho and Medicasp.

- The company offers a wide variety of hair care products under brands such as Tio Nacho and Medicasp. Grupo Boticario - The company offers a wide range of hair care products under brands such as Match and Siage.

Hair Care Market in Brazil 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hair care market growth in Brazil during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the hair care market size in Brazil and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair care market in Brazil

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair care market vendors in Brazil

Hair Care Market In Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 895.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.96 Regional analysis Brazil Performing market contribution Brazil at 100% Key consumer countries Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Colgate-Palmolive Co., Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV, Grupo Boticario, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Moroccanoil, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV

Grupo Boticario

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

LOreal SA

Moroccanoil

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Wella Operations US LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

