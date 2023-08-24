Hair Care Market in Brazil to grow by USD 895.73 million from 2021 to 2026 | Influence through social media and blogging drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair care market size in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 895.73 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.19%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the influence of social media and blogging, the introduction of products with an added value proposition, and the rise in demand for hair care products for men. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Care Market in Brazil 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Care Market in Brazil 2022-2026

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Colgate-Palmolive Co., Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV, Grupo Boticario, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Moroccanoil, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 
  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair color, and Others) and distribution channel (Offline and Online)

  • The haircare market share growth in Brazil by the shampoo segment will be significant during the forecast period. Shampoos play a multifaceted role, cleansing and safeguarding hair from dirt and pollutants, while also addressing dandruff concerns and enhancing hair's smoothness and luster. Additionally, they contribute to preserving hair color and actively contribute to hair rejuvenation, countering the detrimental effects of pollution, ultraviolet (UV) rays, and harmful chemicals. Consequently, significant drivers of market growth include increasing disposable income, the expansion of the middle-class demographic, escalating urbanization, and impactful advertising and promotional efforts.

Market Dynamics 

Key Hair Care Market Driver in Brazil

One of the key drivers supporting the hair care market growth in Brazil is the influence of social media and blogging. 

Key Hair Care Market Trends in Brazil

The increased application of keratin in the hair care market is an emerging trend shaping the hair care market growth in Brazil. 

Key Hair Care Market Challenge in Brazil

The availability of counterfeit personal care products is hindering the hair care market growth in Brazil. Counterfeit products are frequently tainted with petrochemicals, bacteria, and hazardous substances, posing significant health risks to users. Their affordability stems from the lower production costs enjoyed by counterfeit manufacturers, allowing for competitive pricing and increased sales. This dynamic undermines the sales of authentic vendors and disrupts the pricing strategies of legitimate personal care product manufacturers. As a result, the budget-friendly nature of counterfeit personal care items is poised to present a significant pricing challenge for prominent market players during the forecasted period.

What are the key data covered in this Hair Care Market In Brazil report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair care market in Brazil  between 2022 and 2026
  • Precise estimation of the hair care market in Brazil  size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • Growth of the Hair Care Market In Brazil industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies 
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the Hair Care Market In Brazil vendors

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

