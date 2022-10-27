Hair Care Market in Japan to grow by USD 620.33 Mn; Arimino Co. Ltd., Beautang Marketing, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

Oct 27, 2022, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Hair Care Market in Japan by Distribution Channel and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 620.33 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.21% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on several vendors including Arimino Co. Ltd., Beautang Marketing, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., and international Toiletries Co. Ltd. among others. Our report sample includes market data points, ranging from trend analyses to market estimates & forecasts. See for yourself by Downloading a Free Sample Report.
The hair care market in Japan is segmented as follows:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
The offline segment accounted for the maximum sales of hair care products in Japan in 2021. Hair care products are widely sold through the offline distribution channel, such as specialty stores which include hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs; and others such as salons and spas, drugstores, and department stores. These retail formats help in generating significant revenue in the global market. Factors such as business expansion and an increase in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs of major retailers are adding to the sales growth of these retail formats and significantly contributing to the global hair care market growth.
- Product
- Shampoo
- Conditioners
- Hair Color
- Hair Styling
- Others
The shampoo segment will generate significant revenue in the market over the forecast period. Natural shampoos are gaining popularity in Japan, with key players launching natural products by focusing on the needs and preferences of consumers. In addition, vendors operating in the country are launching products developed exclusively for specific hair problems such as dandruff, dry hair, hair fall, excess oil secretion from the scalp, and damaged hair. Such developments are contributing to the growth of the segment.
Register Now to Technavio's Subscription Platform. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the hair care market in Japan include:
- Arimino Co. Ltd.: The company offers hair care products such as spice water which is a milky styling lotion used before drying.
- Hoyu Co. Ltd.: The company offers hair care products such as Bigen, Mens Bigen, and CIELO for covering gray hair and Beautylabo and Beauteen for fashion color.
- Kao Corp.: The company offers hair care brands such as Biore, Blaune, Cape, Merit, and Rerise.
- LOreal SA: The company offers hair care products under the brand name Revitalift.
- Mandom Corp.: The company offers hair care products such as moving rubber spiky edge, moving rubber wild shake, and moving rubber multi form.
- Beautang Marketing
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- international Toiletries Co. Ltd.
- Kaneka Corp.
- Life Abroad
- Unlock more vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy Report Now!
The influence through social media and blogging, the introduction of products with an added value proposition, and the increasing demand for hair care products for men will offer immense growth opportunities. The increased application of keratin in the hair care market will emerge as a key trend in the market. However, the growing preference for DIY hair care products at home will challenge the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hair care market growth in Japan during the next five years
- Estimation of the hair care market size in Japan and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hair care market in Japan
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair care market vendors in Japan
|
Hair Care Market In Japan Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.21%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 620.33 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.66
|
Key consumer countries
|
Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Arimino Co. Ltd., Beautang Marketing, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., International Toiletries Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Kao Corp., Life Abroad, Lion Corp., LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., Nicca Chemical Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Taiwado Co. Ltd., TAKARA BELMONT Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Torico Industries Ltd., and Unilever PLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Japan: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Japan: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Conditioners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Conditioners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Conditioners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Conditioners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Conditioners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Hair color - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hair color - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Hair styling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Hair styling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Hair styling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Hair styling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Hair styling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 61: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 62: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 63: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 64: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 65: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 66: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Arimino Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 67: Arimino Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Arimino Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 69: Arimino Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Hoyu Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 70: Hoyu Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Hoyu Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 72: Hoyu Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Kao Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Kao Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Kao Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Kao Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 77: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 78: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: LOreal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 80: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 10.7 Mandom Corp.
- Exhibit 82: Mandom Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Mandom Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Mandom Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Mandom Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 86: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 TAKARA BELMONT Corp.
- Exhibit 90: TAKARA BELMONT Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: TAKARA BELMONT Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 92: TAKARA BELMONT Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 93: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 98: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Unilever PLC
- Exhibit 103: Unilever PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Unilever PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Unilever PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Unilever PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Unilever PLC - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 108: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 109: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 110: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 111: Research methodology
- Exhibit 112: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 113: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 114: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
