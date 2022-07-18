Hair Care Market Size in Brazil to Increase by USD 895.73 million by 2026, Driven by Influence through Social Media & Blogging - Technavio

Major Driver:

The influence of social media and blogging is one of the key drivers supporting the hair care market growth in Brazil .

Investments in promotion through social media help brands become more efficient with their spending. Increased penetration of smartphones and the Internet across the world has influenced the popularity of web blogs, primarily among the millennial population.

Consumers are now more engaged in social networking and blogs to learn about personal and beauty care products. Thus, social media and blogging have increased product visibility in the global market, which is positively influencing sales volume and revenue.

Hence, social media and blogging strategies are expected to be significant factors driving the growth of the hair care market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges:

The availability of counterfeit personal care products is hindering the hair care market growth in Brazil.

Counterfeits are often contaminated with petrochemicals, bacteria, and other harmful chemicals. Hence, their use can cause many health problems.

Low production cost is an advantage that the manufacturers of counterfeit hair care products enjoy. This helps keep the prices of these products low and increases their sales. This is a major factor that adversely affects genuine vendors' sales and pricing strategy of personal care products.

Thus, the low prices of counterfeit personal care products will pose a major price challenge for key market vendors during the forecast period.

Hair Care Market In Brazil - Company Profiles

The haircare market in Brazil is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and quality of the end-product to compete in the market.

is and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and quality of the end-product to compete in the market. The hair care market in brazil report provides complete insights on key vendors including Colgate-Palmolive Co., Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV, Grupo Boticario , Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Moroccanoil, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC.

, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Moroccanoil, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC. For Instance, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers a wide range of hair care products under brands such as Schwarzkopf Professional and BC Bonacure.

Hair Care Market In Brazil - Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Hair Care Market In Brazil - Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into shampoo, conditioner, hair color, and others

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online

Hair Care Market In Brazil - Revenue Generating Segment

The haircare market share growth in Brazil by the shampoo segment will be significant during the forecast period.

by the shampoo segment will be significant during the forecast period. Shampoos clean and protect hair from dirt and polluting agents, remove dandruff, adding softness and shine to the hair. They also assist in protecting hair color.

Shampoos aid in the rejuvenation of the hair by acting against the damage caused by pollution, ultraviolet (UV) rays, and harmful chemicals. Therefore, growing disposable income, a rise in the middle-class population, growing urbanization, advertisements, and promotions are major factors influencing the market growth.

Hair Care Market In Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 895.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.96 Performing market contribution Brazil at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Colgate-Palmolive Co., Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV, Grupo Boticario, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Moroccanoil, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

