Hair Care Market size in Colombia to grow by USD 120.88 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by influence through social media and blogging - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Apr 12, 2023, 02:30 ET

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair care market in Colombia is estimated to grow by USD 120.88 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%. For comprehensive details on the market size and forecast period (2022-2026) - View a Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Care Market in Colombia
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Care Market in Colombia

Vendor Landscape
The hair care market in Colombia is fragmented; the vendors are competing with each other and are trying to obtain higher market shares. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S., LOccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Miracles Group, The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges - The market is driven by factors such as the influence through social media and blogging, innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, and the increase in demand for male grooming products. However, the growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions is hindering market growth.

  • The influence of social media and blogging is a major factor supporting the haircare market growth in Colombia. Investments in promotion through social media help brands become more efficient with their spending because of the increased penetration of smartphones and the internet worldwide, primarily among the millennial population. Consumers are more engaged in social networking and blogs to learn about personal and beauty care products. Hence, they increase product visibility in the haircare market in Colombia, which is positively influencing sales volume and revenue. Hence, social media and blogging strategies are expected to be significant factors fueling the growth of the haircare market in Colombia during the forecast period.
  • Challenges such as the growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions are hindering the haircare market growth in Colombia. The demand for do-it-yourself (DIY) hair care solutions is increasing, with people sharing their experiences through blogs and social media platforms. Consumers use natural ingredients such as herbs and hydrolyzed plant proteins, which provide benefits such as natural hair growth and hair nourishment. This leads to less frequent visits to salons and spas, which can negatively impact the growth of the haircare market in Colombia. Hence, DIY solutions hamper market growth.

Key Trends-

The rising demand for natural and organic hair care products is a trend supporting the haircare market growth in Colombia. Natural and herbal color is less harmful in comparison to synthetic color, as the former is ammonia-free, which gives rise to a high requirement for plant-derived colors among consumers. The growing demand encourages manufacturers to introduce hair colorants with plant-extracted colors. For instance, L'Oréal's Garnier introduced a hair color based on the oil-delivery system under its brand name Olia, which uses oil to penetrate pigments instead of ammonia, which has a harsh effect on the hair. Hence, consumers are becoming more aware of the adverse effects of hair care products made of synthetic ingredients will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a Sample Report

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

 Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers the market segmentation by product (shampoo, conditioner, hair color, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The market share growth in Colombia by the shampoo segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Shampoos aid in rejuvenating the hair by acting against the damage caused by pollution, ultraviolet (UV) rays, and harmful chemicals. With key players launching natural products by focusing on consumers' needs and preferences, natural shampoos have gained popularity. Hence, such factors are expected to propel the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Hair Care Market Scope in Colombia

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 120.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

5.97

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S., LOccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Miracles Group, The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

