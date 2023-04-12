Hair Care Market size in Colombia to grow by USD 120.88 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by influence through social media and blogging - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair care market in Colombia is estimated to grow by USD 120.88 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%. For comprehensive details on the market size and forecast period (2022-2026) - View a Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Care Market in Colombia

Vendor Landscape

The hair care market in Colombia is fragmented; the vendors are competing with each other and are trying to obtain higher market shares. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S., LOccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Miracles Group, The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges - The market is driven by factors such as the influence through social media and blogging, innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, and the increase in demand for male grooming products. However, the growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions is hindering market growth.

The influence of social media and blogging is a major factor supporting the haircare market growth in Colombia . Investments in promotion through social media help brands become more efficient with their spending because of the increased penetration of smartphones and the internet worldwide, primarily among the millennial population. Consumers are more engaged in social networking and blogs to learn about personal and beauty care products. Hence, they increase product visibility in the haircare market in Colombia , which is positively influencing sales volume and revenue. Hence, social media and blogging strategies are expected to be significant factors fueling the growth of the haircare market in Colombia during the forecast period.

Investments in promotion through social media help brands become more efficient with their spending because of the increased penetration of smartphones and the internet worldwide, primarily among the millennial population. Consumers are more engaged in social networking and blogs to learn about personal and beauty care products. Hence, they increase product visibility in the haircare market in , which is positively influencing sales volume and revenue. Hence, social media and blogging strategies are expected to be significant factors fueling the growth of the haircare market in during the forecast period. Challenges such as the growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions are hindering the haircare market growth in Colombia. The demand for do-it-yourself (DIY) hair care solutions is increasing, with people sharing their experiences through blogs and social media platforms. Consumers use natural ingredients such as herbs and hydrolyzed plant proteins, which provide benefits such as natural hair growth and hair nourishment. This leads to less frequent visits to salons and spas, which can negatively impact the growth of the haircare market in Colombia . Hence, DIY solutions hamper market growth.

Key Trends-

The rising demand for natural and organic hair care products is a trend supporting the haircare market growth in Colombia. Natural and herbal color is less harmful in comparison to synthetic color, as the former is ammonia-free, which gives rise to a high requirement for plant-derived colors among consumers. The growing demand encourages manufacturers to introduce hair colorants with plant-extracted colors. For instance, L'Oréal's Garnier introduced a hair color based on the oil-delivery system under its brand name Olia, which uses oil to penetrate pigments instead of ammonia, which has a harsh effect on the hair. Hence, consumers are becoming more aware of the adverse effects of hair care products made of synthetic ingredients will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a Sample Report

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers the market segmentation by product (shampoo, conditioner, hair color, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The market share growth in Colombia by the shampoo segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Shampoos aid in rejuvenating the hair by acting against the damage caused by pollution, ultraviolet (UV) rays, and harmful chemicals. With key players launching natural products by focusing on consumers' needs and preferences, natural shampoos have gained popularity. Hence, such factors are expected to propel the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hair loss treatment products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,216.5 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (vitamins and supplements, shampoos and conditioners, and others), gender (men, women, and children), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising hair-related issues among consumers are driving market growth.

The men's hair care and styling products market size is expected to increase to USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The evolving fashion trends in hair styling are notably driving the men's hair care and styling products market growth.

Hair Care Market Scope in Colombia Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 120.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.97 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S., LOccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Miracles Group, The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Personal products

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair color

Others

Exhibit 20: Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Conditioner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Hair color - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

Exhibit 31: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Influence through social media and blogging

8.1.2 Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

8.1.3 Increase in demand for male grooming products

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions

8.2.2 Adverse health effects of chemical or synthetic components used in hair care products

8.2.3 Competition from local and unorganized players

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products

8.3.2 Introduction of products with added value proposition

8.3.3 Growing adoption of home salon services

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 45: Beiersdorf AG - Overview

Exhibit 46: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments

Exhibit 47: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 48: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

10.4 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 49: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 53: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 54: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.6 Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S.

Exhibit 57: Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S. - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S. - Key offerings

10.7 LOccitane International SA

Exhibit 60: LOccitane International SA - Overview

Exhibit 61: LOccitane International SA - Business segments

Exhibit 62: LOccitane International SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: LOccitane International SA - Segment focus

10.8 LOreal SA

Exhibit 64: LOreal SA - Overview

Exhibit 65: LOreal SA - Business segments

Exhibit 66: LOreal SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.9 Miracles Group

Exhibit 68: Miracles Group - Overview

Exhibit 69: Miracles Group - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Miracles Group - Key offerings

10.10 The Avon Co.

Exhibit 71: The Avon Co. - Overview

Exhibit 72: The Avon Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 73: The Avon Co. - Key offerings

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 74: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview

Exhibit 75: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 78: Unilever Group - Overview

Exhibit 79: Unilever Group - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Unilever Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Unilever Group - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio