Hair Care Market size is set to grow by USD 15.25 biilion from 2024-2028, Influence through social media and blogging boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hair care market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.25 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.2% during the forecast period. Influence through social media and blogging is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of home salon services. However, adverse health effects of chemical or synthetic components used in hair care products poses a challenge. Key market players include Amway Corp., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Chatters GP Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Emami Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Hanz de Fuko, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and Wella International Operations Switzerland Sarl.

Hair Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 15254.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.06 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Amway Corp., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Chatters GP Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Emami Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Hanz de Fuko, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and Wella International Operations Switzerland Sarl

Market Driver

Personalized home salon services have gained popularity in regions like North America, Europe, and APAC over the past decade. App-based providers, such as Housejoy in India and GLAMSQUAD Inc. In the US, offer at-home grooming services, including makeup, overall grooming, and spa services. Housejoy provides various packages, like the Monthly Essential Package and the SeaSoul body spa, which uses herbal products. GLAMSQUAD offers hair, makeup, and special event services, as well as makeup lessons and packages. Both companies have mobile and desktop applications for clients to easily book appointments. The convenience and affordability of these services have led to significant growth and high demand. As a result, personalized home salon services are expected to boost the market's consumption during the forecast period.

The Hair Care Market is thriving with trends like curly hair, vegan Keratin products, and cruelty-free, chemical-free, and plant-based materials gaining popularity. Protein-rich formulas help combat breakage for various hair types, especially color-treated and long hair. Salons and hair care establishments offer color-protecting shampoos and gray hair coloring services. Hair styling products, such as serums, hair oil, hair styling gel, and hair spray, cater to multiple hairstyles. Hair issues like dandruff, hair loss, and damage are addressed with hairdressing products. Rosemary leaf extract and ginseng oil are natural alternatives to toxic chemicals like parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, and phthalates. Microbiome-centric products are on the rise to maintain hair health, while allergic reactions to hair cleansing products are driving demand for specialized hair cleansing products like shampoos and cleansers. The European market is a significant player, fueled by a beauty-conscious population. Online stores and specialty stores offer a wide range of hair grooming products and personal care items to meet diverse consumer needs. The hair care industry continues to evolve, focusing on nourishing and protecting hair from damage.

Market Challenges

The hair care market faces challenges due to increasing health concerns related to chemical components in hair styling products. Synthetic hair dyes, gels, serums, and hairsprays contain harmful substances like Para-phenylenediamine (PPD), ammonia, and 4-ABP. These chemicals can cause skin irritation, allergic reactions, asthma, and even cancer. The awareness about these health risks is limiting market growth. Consumers are shifting towards plant-derived hair care products to avoid these adverse effects. Companies must prioritize the use of natural ingredients to cater to this growing demand and ensure the safety and well-being of their customers.

The Hair Care Market faces various challenges in catering to diverse consumer needs. Cervical injuries and vehicle accidents lead to hair loss, requiring specialized hair fall implants. Cosmetic Design must address young people's preferences for dyes and colors, while conditioner and shampoo markets cater to women's hair health concerns, including damage, greying, and hormonal changes. The Shampoo segment offers solutions for hereditary hair loss, medical disorders, and anti-dandruff issues. Hair oils market targets dry hair, while serums, lotions, gels, and creams address specific hair types and damages. The Male hair problems segment focuses on scalp treatment and hair styling conditioners. Store-Based and Non-Store-Based retailers compete in selling hair care products, with e-commerce platforms gaining popularity. The Spa industry offers hair treatments, further expanding the market. The Shampoo and Conditioner remain staples, while Hair colorant and Hair treatment liquids are growing segments. Heredity, hormonal changes, medical disorders, and hair fall are common challenges for consumers, driving demand for innovative solutions. The market continues to evolve, responding to consumers' needs and preferences.

Segment Overview

This hair care market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Hair color

1.2 Shampoo

1.3 Conditioner

1.4 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Hair color- The hair color segment of the global hair care market is experiencing significant growth, with an anticipated healthy year-over-year expansion during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing geriatric population, who use hair colorants to cover graying and white hair. Additionally, changing fashion trends and the availability of new color shades are attracting younger generations to try various hair color options. The hair color market is expanding due to the rise in the number of salons and spas worldwide, as well as the growing incidence of premature graying. However, manufacturers face a challenge in producing less harmful and chemical-free hair colors to minimize potential side effects, such as itchiness, allergies, and rashes. Notable hair color brands include Wella Koleston Perfect, L'Oreal's Matrix SoColor, and John Paul Mitchell Systems' Paul Mitchell, each offering permanent and semi-permanent dyes with varied effects and textures. Consumers can choose hair coloring solutions based on their hair type, scalp sensitivity, and hairstyle. Online reviews from bloggers on social media platforms are influencing purchasing decisions, making clear and informative product descriptions essential for driving sales of hair colors from established brands during the forecast period. Overall, these factors contribute to the expected growth of the hair color segment and, consequently, the global hair care market.

The global hair color market is witnessing significant growth driven by rising fashion trends and increased consumer spending on personal grooming. Key players are innovating with natural and long-lasting formulations, appealing to a broad demographic. Similarly, the global hair products market, encompassing shampoos, conditioners, and styling products, is expanding due to increasing awareness of hair care, demand for organic products, and advancements in product formulations. Major companies are focusing on sustainability and inclusive marketing to cater to diverse consumer needs, ensuring robust market expansion.

Research Analysis

The hair care market caters to the growing demand for maintaining healthy and beautiful hair. Damage from various factors such as pollution, heat styling, and harsh chemicals can lead to hair health issues. Shampoos and conditioners are the staples of hair care, cleansing and conditioning the hair respectively. Hair oils, serums, liquids, gels, creams, and lotions offer additional benefits like fiber strengthening, thickness enhancement, and volume boost. Self-esteem and social connection are significant factors driving the market's growth. Antibacterial materials are increasingly being incorporated into hair care products to prevent scalp infections. Corporate workers and young people are major consumers, with cervical spondylosis, cervical injuries, and vehicle accidents leading to an increased demand for specialized hair care products. The conditioner market, shampoo market, and hair oils market are key segments, with innovation in areas like controlled release, stability enhancement, and cosmetic design continually pushing the boundaries. Dyes and colors are another significant segment, catering to the desire for experimentation and self-expression.

Market Research Overview

The hair care market is a thriving industry that caters to various hair health concerns, offering an array of products such as shampoos, conditioners, oils, serums, gels, creams, lotions, and more. These hair care essentials address issues like dry hair, oily hair, damaged scalp, colored hair, curly hair, and various hair styles. Veg Keratin products, cruelty-free, and chemical-free options made from plant-based materials are increasingly popular. Protein-rich formulas help combat breakage, while salons and hair care establishments offer professional hair coloring and color-protecting shampoos for color-treated hair. Gray hair coloring, long hair, and hair styling products cater to multiple hair concerns. Microbiome-centric products, rosemary leaf extract, and ginseng oil are among the natural ingredients that nourish and protect hair. Toxic chemicals like parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, and phthalates are being replaced with antibacterial materials and controlled release technology. Allergic reactions and hair cleansing products, shampoos, and cleansers are also addressed in the market. The European market is a significant contributor, driven by a beauty-conscious population and spa businesses. Hair grooming products, personal care, and self-esteem are closely linked, making hair care an essential part of personal well-being and social connection. Environmental stressors, chemical treatments, and harmful effects on hair are continually addressed through innovative hair care solutions. Celebrity endorsements further fuel the market's growth.

