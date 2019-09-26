Hair Club® Acquires the London Hair Clinic, Limited

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its international plan for expansion, Hair Club has acquired The London Hair Clinic, a non-surgical hair replacement center conveniently located in the Holborn district of the City of London just one block north of the Chancery Lane Underground station.

Founded over 14 years ago, The London Hair Clinic has served over 1,000 clients with a wide range of hair replacement solutions.

The London Hair Clinic has maintained an impeccable reputation with its customers, garnering an impressive 4.7-star rating on Google Reviews. Its high-quality products, excellent level of service, and commitment to customer satisfaction made it an attractive acquisition for Hair Club as it looks to expand its international footprint.

"We're extremely excited to welcome the London Hair Clinic into the Hair Club family. It represents a first in our continued commitment to providing local, full-service choices for everyone who wants to get the most out of their hair," commented Mike Nassar, Hair Club's President and CEO. "The London Hair Clinic has a remarkable history of demonstrated success in affordable, high-quality, non-surgical hair restoration products and services. Equally important, their focus on providing the ultimate client experience matched Hair Club's core values, so it was a cultural fit as well."

"This acquisition marks the first step in Hair Club entering the European Market," said Rich Narcisi, Senior Vice President of Franchise and Corporate Development for Hair Club. "The London Hair Clinic is the perfect vehicle and launch pad for us to continue our growth strategy with the goal of helping more people suffering from hair thinning or loss."

The London Hair Clinic is located at 3 Northington St., Holborn, London WC1N 2JE, UK. Anyone interested in learning more about London Hair Clinic's products and services is invited to visit www.thelondonhairclinic.co.uk.

"We're thrilled to be part of the London community," said Jeff ElZenny, Hair Club's Business Development Manager. "The location is convenient and easily accessible in London. When evaluating locations for strategic growth of Hair Club, The London Hair Clinic checked all the boxes. I'm looking forward to being on the ground in London to coordinate our efforts."

About Hair Club

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America's number one provider of time-tested, proven enhancement, treatment, and restoration solutions. For more than 40 years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss alternatives.

Aderans Co. Ltd., operates multiple centers throughout Europe under the Aderans Hair Centre brand.

