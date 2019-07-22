Hair Club® Celebrates Its 43rd Birthday by Giving Back

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair Club is ecstatic to celebrate 43 years as the leader in hair enhancement, treatment, and restoration. For nearly half a century, Hair Club has been providing time-tested, proven solutions to improve hair health, thinning, and loss to more than 500,000 clients in over 120 locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

In celebration of another banner year, Hair Club is giving back to the community by donating school supplies to the Boys & Girls Club (B&GC). Employees and clients from all centers as well as the corporate office will donate needed items at Hair Club centers throughout the United States and online through YouGiveGoods. Donations will directly benefit the B&GC location nearest each Hair Club center. The centers will compete to give the most generous birthday gift to Hair Club through their contributions.

"We're thrilled to celebrate another milestone on our journey to helping people regain hair they love. I am extremely proud when I reflect on what Hair Club has accomplished. I'm equally excited as I look toward the future of Hair Club," commented Mike Nassar, Hair Club's President and CEO. "Philanthropy is in Hair Club's DNA; it's at the core of our culture. I can't think of a better way to celebrate another year than to give back to the communities that support our centers. Hair Club is a proud supporter of education. We're honored to partner with the Boys & Girls Club for this cause to help children in need."

In 2018, Hair Club honored its birthday by hosting a FUNdraiser to benefit the victims of Hurricane Maria. Employees were able to purchase perks such as wearing flip flops or hats to work. Hair Club matched the purchases and paid $1.00 for each "smile" posted to the Hair Club Yammer. Hair Club raised over $18,000 for the people of Puerto Rico.

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America's number one provider of proven hair loss solutions. For more than 40 years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions.

