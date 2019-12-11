Hair Club's® Puerto Rico Center Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair Club is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the opening of its Puerto Rico center. Since 1999, Hair Club has helped thousands of people in Puerto Rico love their hair again by providing time-tested, proven solutions. Hair Club's Puerto Rico center boasts a welcoming, state-of-the-art facility staffed by nine hair health professionals. It was the first and remains the only national hair enhancement, treatment and restoration brand in the Caribbean. One of the advantages of being a national brand is that membership is honored in all 120 locations whether a client is on vacation or moves to and from the United States or Canada.

To help celebrate this significant milestone, Hair Club is offering exclusive specials for new clients.

"We're overjoyed to have reached 20 years of success in Puerto Rico," commented Mike Nassar, Hair Club's President and CEO. "The people of Puerto Rico have embraced Hair Club in their community, and we will continue our commitment to them by providing local, full-service choices to those who want to get the most out of their hair."

The Hair Club Puerto Rico center is conveniently located at Centro Internacional de Mercadeo Torre 2, 90 Carr. 165 Suite 507 Guaynabo, PR 00968, adjacent to major highways and only a brief drive from downtown, hotels, cruise ports, shopping malls, and an international airport. This hurricane-resistant building with full back-up generator power proved to be a great advantage to clients in Puerto Rico who were able to continue services in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Anyone interested in learning more about Hair Club's products and services is invited to visit www.hairclub.com.

"Our Puerto Rico Center is one of our longest-standing, most successful locations," said Melissa Oakes, Hair Club's Sr. VP of Sales and Operations. "We look forward to the next 20-years serving this wonderful community."

"We are thankful for the opportunity to provide Hair Club's state-of-the-art solutions to men, women and children with hair loss in Puerto Rico for the last 20 years and look forward to the next 20 years and beyond. We are eternally grateful to our dedicated employees, our loyal clients who have been with us for so many years, as well as the support received from people of Puerto Rico," said Sergio Strepman, Owner of Hair Club Puerto Rico.

