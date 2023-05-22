Hair Color Market size to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% from 2022 to 2027; Innovation in product formulation and formats to drive market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair color market is estimated to grow by USD 20,389.76 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (permanent, semi-permanent, temporary, and highlights and bleach), end-user (women, unisex, and men), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the permanent segment will be important during the forecast period. The composition and formulation of permanent color products are complex, as the chemical composition of this process is critical and thus the manufacturers go to great lengths to achieve long-lasting color with minimal damage to hair's strength and elasticity. Permanent hair colors are also available in a variety of natural shades. Innovation in product formulation and formats notably drives the hair color market growth. The hair color comes in an easy-to-use pre-measured sachet. and the market is driven by innovations in product formulation, composition, and distribution format. Hair color is prescribed in two stages with the first step being product base development, and the second step being the desired shade formulation. In the formulation process, particular attention must be paid to factors such as dye stability, color adhesion to hair, light fading, and product rheology. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report -Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Color Market 2023-2027

Hair Color Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Amway Corp., Cadiveu Professional, Chatters GP Inc., Coty Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Madison Reed Inc., Moroccanoil Inc., NATULIQUE Ltd., NATURIGIN, Revlon Inc., Surya Brasil, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Tints of Nature, Tish and Snooky NYC Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, and Shiseido Co. Ltd. among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Permanent, Semi-permanent, Temporary, and Highlights and bleach), End-user (Women, Unisex, and Men), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Hair color market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Amway Corp., Cadiveu Professional, Chatters GP Inc., Coty Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Madison Reed Inc., Moroccanoil Inc., NATULIQUE Ltd., NATURIGIN, Revlon Inc., Surya Brasil, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Tints of Nature, Tish and Snooky NYC Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, and Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Hair Color Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The rising popularity of vibrant and unconventional hair colors is a major trend influencing the hair color market growth.

Consumers would want to move away from the standard colors and move towards bold and vibrant shades to experiment with hair color.

The increase of social media platforms like Instagram has also influenced the fancy hair color trend.

People are exposed to imaginative and colorful hairstyles, which make them want to try them out.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth for hair color during the forecast period.

KEY challenges -

The limited consumer pool for novelty and premium hair colors in developing nations challenges the hair color market growth.

The market is booming in the developed markets of North America and Europe because the majority of the end customer premium and mass segments are available in this segment.

and Europe because the majority of the end customer premium and mass segments are available in this segment. Thus, these markets have a balanced demand for hair colors at different price points. Demand for premium hair color in developed countries exceeds the mass segment.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth.

The hair color market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Hair Color Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair color market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hair color market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hair color market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hair color market vendors

The men's hair care and styling products market size is expected to increase to USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%.Furthermore, this report extensively covers men's hair care and styling products market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The evolving fashion trends in hair styling is one of the key drivers supporting the men's hair care and styling products market growth.

The hair loss treatment products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,216.5 million.This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (vitamins and supplements, shampoos and conditioners, and others), gender (men, women, and children), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).The rising hair-related issues among consumers are notably driving market growth.

Hair Color Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,389.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.93 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Cadiveu Professional, Chatters GP Inc., Coty Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Madison Reed Inc., Moroccanoil Inc., NATULIQUE Ltd., NATURIGIN, Revlon Inc., Surya Brasil, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Tints of Nature, Tish and Snooky NYC Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, and Shiseido Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

