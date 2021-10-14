Hair Color Market size to grow by USD 13.75 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Combe Inc. and Coty Inc. among Key Market Contributors | Technavio

Read our Sample Report to explore more growth opportunities.

The hair color market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hair Color Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Permanent



Semi-permanent



Temporary



Highlights And Bleach

End-user

Women



Men



Unisex

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Hair Color Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the hair color market include Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., New Avon Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Innovation in product formulation and formats, growth in novelty color segment as premium products, and influence through social media and blogging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the limited consumer pool for novelty and premium hair colors in developing countries will hamper the market growth.

Hair Color Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hair color market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hair color market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair color market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair color market vendors

Hair Color Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.95 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Brazil, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., New Avon Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

