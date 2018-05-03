Hair Cuttery Wants to Let it Grow With Zimmerman

Zimmerman will serve as Agency of Record for Hair Cuttery as well as supporting marketing initiatives for the other Ratner Companies' brands, including Bubbles, Salon Cielo, Salon Plaza and Cibu. Services will include strategic planning, creative development, media planning/buying, digital, social media activation, and hyper-local go-to-market deployment.

"Since 1974 Hair Cuttery's number one focus has been to create a culture to attract, train and support the best stylists in the industry because that is the key to making our customers love us. We know Zimmerman is the right partner to help propel our various brands and help us find new growth," said Dennis Ratner, CEO and Co-Founder of Ratner Companies.

Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman, added, "Dennis and Ann Ratner are pioneers in the industry and I share their vision for the brands they represent. There's big potential for growth and we've built an agency with the right tools to achieve that growth."

Added Michael Goldberg, CEO of Zimmerman, "We are thrilled to partner with people with big ambitions and even bigger hearts."

This is the latest in a string of victories for the retail agency that recently includes winning a significant portion of the franchise business for McDonald's, and winning new accounts like Virgin Mobile and many others.

About Hair Cuttery

Hair Cuttery is the largest family-owned and operated chain of hair salons in the country, with nearly 900 company-owned locations on the East Coast, New England and the Midwest. A full-service, value-priced salon, Hair Cuttery offers a full complement of cuts and styling, coloring, waxing and texturizing services with no appointment necessary, as well as a full line of professional hair care products. Hair Cuttery is committed to delivering a delightful client experience through WOW Service including a Smile Back Guarantee. Hair Cuttery is a division of Ratner Companies, based in Vienna, VA. www.haircuttery.com

About Ratner Companies, L.C.

Ratner Companies is the largest family-owned and operated chain of hair salons in the country operating nearly 1,000 salons in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Ratner Companies currently employs over 11,000 licensed stylists and is approaching 1,000 operating locations. Its diverse brands include Hair Cuttery, BUBBLES, Salon Cielo, Salon Plaza and Cibu.

About Zimmerman Advertising

Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including Nissan, McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Advance America, Five Below, AutoNation, Chuck E. Cheese's, La-Z-Boy and Michaels. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com .

