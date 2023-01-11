Hair dryer market size to grow by USD 1,962.02 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hair dryer market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,962.02 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.01% - Request a sample report

Global hair dryer market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Dryer Market 2023-2027

Vendor offerings -

Beauty by Imagination Inc. - The company offers hair dryers under two brands, namely Bio Ionic and Salona.

Conair Corp. - The company offers hair dryers such as natural texture styling system, turbo dryer, comabt dryer, shine dryer, frizz-free pro dryer, double ceramic dryer, and full body and shine pro hair dryer.

Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers wall and table-mounted hair dryer and black ABS hair dryer.

Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers supersonic hair dryer for various hair styling purposes in colors such as blue and pink.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape -

The global hair dryer market is fragmented, with the presence of a substantial number of international players as well as a few small-scale regional players. A few prominent vendors that offer hair dryer in the market are Beauty by Imagination Inc., Bio Ionic , Conair Corp., Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd., Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Elchim Spa, Havells India Ltd., IkonicWorld, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, Ligo Electric SA, Orchids International, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parlux Spa, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Skyline Home Appliances, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., T3 Micro Inc., and Procter and Gamble and others.

The market will witness the entry of several new players during the forecast period. This, in turn, will intensify the level of competition among the existing players at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Global hair dryer market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global hair dryer market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (corded hair dryers and cordless hair dryers) and end-user (professional usage and individual usage).

The market share growth of the corded hair dryers segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The popularity of corded hair dryers is increasing due to factors such as product innovation and design, low cost, low weight, improved results, and low time and power consumption. This, in turn, will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global hair dryer market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hair dryer market.

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The beauty and salon industry is growing at a significant pace in several countries across APAC owing to the entry of global players such as Toni and Guy, Jean-Claude Biguine Salon and Spa, and Saks Hair and Beauty salons. In addition, manufacturers are introducing advanced hair dryers in the region. These factors will drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Global hair dryer market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increasing demand for low-cost hair dryers is driving the growth of the global hair dryers market. Many small players are manufacturing low-cost hair dryers that are comparable with branded hair dryers. They are mostly available at drugstores and online stores. These hair dryers are generally preferred used by individual users. Therefore, the rise in the number of affordable and advanced hair dryers is fueling the hair dryer market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The growing popularity of tourmaline hair dryers is a key trend in the market. Tourmaline is a semi-precious stone that has natural ionic and infrared properties. It is generally used in irons, curling irons, and hair dryers and saves time and energy. The popularity of tourmaline hair dryers is increasing, as they are suitable for all hair types and are lightweight. In addition, manufacturers are introducing newer models of tourmaline hair dryers in various price categories. Therefore, the growing popularity of tourmaline hair dryers is supporting the growth of the market.

Major challenges - A fragmented market with slow industry growth is a major challenge for the global hair dryer market's growth. The global hair dryer market is highly fragmented and unorganized, with the presence of a few global players and many local players. This leads to price wars among sellers. Global players face competition from local players in emerging and developing markets. The global dryer market has matured in developed countries such as the US, Germany, France, Canada, South Korea, and Italy. The growth of the market in these countries is slow due to the early penetration of hair dryers. Moreover, the replacement rate of hair dryers is also low, as the average life of a hair dryer is 2- 4 years. These factors restrict the growth opportunities for sellers in developed countries.

What are the key data covered in this hair dryer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair dryer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hair dryer market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hair dryer market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hair dryer market vendors

Hair Dryer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,962.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beauty by Imagination Inc., Bio Ionic , Conair Corp., Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd., Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Elchim Spa, Havells India Ltd., IkonicWorld, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, Ligo Electric SA, Orchids International, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parlux Spa, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Skyline Home Appliances, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., T3 Micro Inc., and Procter and Gamble Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hair dryer market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data table on global hair dryer market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Corded hair dryers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Corded hair dryers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Corded hair dryers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Corded hair dryers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Corded hair dryers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cordless hair dryers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cordless hair dryers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cordless hair dryers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cordless hair dryers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cordless hair dryers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Professional usage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Professional usage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Professional usage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Professional usage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Professional usage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Individual usage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Individual usage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Individual usage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Individual usage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Individual usage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Beauty by Imagination Inc.

Exhibit 108: Beauty by Imagination Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Beauty by Imagination Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Beauty by Imagination Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Conair Corp.

Exhibit 111: Conair Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Conair Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Conair Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Elchim Spa

Exhibit 120: Elchim Spa - Overview



Exhibit 121: Elchim Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Elchim Spa - Key offerings

12.8 Havells India Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Havells India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Havells India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Havells India Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Havells India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Havells India Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 IkonicWorld

Exhibit 128: IkonicWorld - Overview



Exhibit 129: IkonicWorld - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: IkonicWorld - Key offerings

12.10 John Paul Mitchell Systems

Exhibit 131: John Paul Mitchell Systems - Overview



Exhibit 132: John Paul Mitchell Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: John Paul Mitchell Systems - Key offerings

12.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 134: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 135: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 137: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.12 Ligo Electric SA

Exhibit 139: Ligo Electric SA - Overview



Exhibit 140: Ligo Electric SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Ligo Electric SA - Key offerings

12.13 Orchids International

Exhibit 142: Orchids International - Overview



Exhibit 143: Orchids International - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Orchids International - Key offerings

12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 145: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Parlux Spa

Exhibit 150: Parlux Spa - Overview



Exhibit 151: Parlux Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Parlux Spa - Key offerings

12.16 Revlon Consumer Product Corp.

Exhibit 153: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Revlon Consumer Product Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Procter and Gamble

Exhibit 157: Procter and Gamble - Overview



Exhibit 158: Procter and Gamble - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Procter and Gamble - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Procter and Gamble - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

