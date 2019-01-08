Hair Extension Market Estimated to Grow at 12.65% CAGR Owing to Increase in Spending Power of Consumers from Developing Economies: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hair Extension Market is estimated to grow substantially at a CAGR of 12.65% between 2017 and 2028 owing to increase in spending power of consumers from developing economies. Hair extensions or hair integrations are used to add to the volume and length of an individual's hair. The synthetic hair is made from several blended synthetic fibers. These synthetic fibers are extremely fine and manufactured to look like human hair. The key drivers of market include revolution in celebrity culture, growing middle-class population, increasing urbanization, and access to additional beauty amenities. Moreover, increase in demand for high-priced expensive hair extensions from developed economies is also driving the market growth. However, complicated manufacturing process of hair extensions is hindering the market growth. Emergence of technology for applying hair extensions is an emerging trend observed in the market. Rising emphasis on improving these beautification products and increasing use of social media is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players. Hair extension market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, market is divided into human hair, and synthetic hair. Synthetic hair segment is expected to hold maximum share of the market due to easy availability and cost-effectiveness.

Based on application, market is divided into functional, beautification, and leisure. Beautification segment lead the market due to increasing use in the fashion industry. In terms of end use, market is divided into women and men, wherein women segment accounted for maximum share. Geographically, market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market due to growing attraction of hair stylists and hair beautification. Asia Pacific is also predicted to grow considerably owing to rapid urbanization and increasing spending power of consumers. The major players in hair extension market include Hair Dreams, Great Lengths, Balmain, Hairlocs, Donna Bella, Klix Hair Extension, Easihair, Socap, UltraTress, Cinderella, Godrejcp, VivaFemina, Femme Hair Extension, FN LONGLOCKS, Racoon, Rebecca, XuchangHaoyuan, Hair Addictionz, Locks & Bonds, Evergreen Products Group, Anhui Jinruixiang, Meishang, and XuchangPenghui. The global Hair Extension market was valued at $2045 million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $7580 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.65% between 2017 and 2028. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Hair Extension from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Hair Extension market.

