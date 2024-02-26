Hair Health Leader Nutrafol® Expands Into Skin

The #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand launches Nutrafol Skin, debuting a breakthrough whole-body approach to mild to moderate acne for women1

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrafol, the hair health pioneer known for its bio-specific, whole-body approach, enters a new category with the announcement of Nutrafol Skin. A completely unique product from anything else on the market, Nutrafol Skin is a first-of-its-kind daily supplement for women ages 18+ who experience mild to moderate acne. Physician-formulated with the same level of meticulous research and development that's earned the trust of millions using Hair Growth Nutraceuticals, Nutrafol Skin is a new integrative approach to skin health.

Acne is one of the most common skin concerns in the U.S. impacting adult women— only 14% of whom think their acne treatment is working.2-3 Nutrafol Skin was developed to upend traditional skincare by addressing key root causes of non-cystic acne in adult women, including stress, hormonal fluctuations, the microbiome across both skin and gut, and immune system function — and how all those factors work together. Unlike other non-drug acne products, Nutrafol Skin goes well beyond the conventional root causes, and ingredient-based, skin-focused data. This clinically tested formula reduces mild to moderate acne breakouts and visibly improves post-acne dark spots with a proprietary Synergen Skin Complex and standardized 100% drug-free ingredients.

"At Nutrafol, we consistently strive for innovation to address concerns that may affect our emotional well-being. First, it was hair health— I started Nutrafol to address my own hair challenges and the terrible toll that took on me. What we've built, and more importantly, the people we've been able to help as a result, is truly a dream realized," says Giorgos Tsetis, Nutrafol's Co-Founder and CEO. "We've made a tremendous impact on so many lives, but we also know that women are plagued by another confidence killer, acne. So for the past 2.5 years, we have brought all of the scientific resources and research available to us at Nutrafol to develop our whole-body approach for women struggling with their skin. We know skin and hair concerns mirror our inner health, and our mission is to extend our impact to as many individuals as possible."

Since launching in 2016, Nutrafol has reshaped the hair category with its whole-body approach, and set a new industry standard for clinically tested, 100% drug-free, premium hair health supplements. Now the scientists behind Nutrafol are poised to revolutionize the industry once again with the introduction of Nutrafol Skin, an achievement highlighting our dedication to making a positive impact on as many lives as possible. This evolution marks a strategic milestone, expanding our whole-body approach for millions of people struggling with hair and skin health.

Nutrafol's notable growth is underscored by a Unilever acquisition in 2022, standing out as a truly successful transaction in the direct-to-consumer supplement space. The brand's trajectory remains exceptionally strong with more than one million people choosing Nutrafol as their partner in hair health.

For more information on Nutrafol, visit www.nutrafol.com/skin, www.sephora.com/brand/nutrafol, or speak with your healthcare provider. This new product offering is now available on Nutrafol.com, Sephora.com, Amazon.com, and in select U.S. Sephora stores.

About Nutrafol:
Nutrafol is a hair growth and skin health supplement brand that pioneered the hair wellness category with its whole-body approach. Nutrafol supplements are physician-formulated with 100% drug-free ingredients, optimized for different bio-specific needs based on an individual's life stage and lifestyle. As a supplement industry leader, Nutrafol prioritizes a rigorous approach to clinical testing of its skin and hair health innovations and the use of ingredients supported by clinical studies and published ingredient research in their efficacious servings.

To remain on the cutting edge of innovation, Nutrafol's team of doctors and researchers continue to seek out scientific advancements at the forefront of genetics, biotechnology, and anti-aging. Nutrafol is the #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand, adopted by more than 4,500 healthcare providers and professionals across the U.S. for its trusted, reliable results, and has received numerous prestigious accolades.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

References:

  1. According to IQVIA ProVoice survey for 12 months ending March 31, 2023.
  2. Benchmarking Co. Survey of 4195 Women 18+. 2020.
  3. Benchmarking Co. Survey of 4195 Women 18+. Pt 2. 2020.

